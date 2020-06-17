John Stamos Shares Photos With Son, Says 'fatherhood Is The Best Thing'; See Here

John Stamos who is known for shows like Full House, Fuller House, Grandfathered, and Jake in Progress tied the knot with actor Caitlin McHughback in the year 2018. The actor recently took to his official social media handle and posted photos with his family. Take a look.

John Stamos on fatherhood

John Stamos took to his official Instagram handle on June 16, 2020, and posted photos with his wife and son Billy Stamos. These photos have gone on to garner over three lakhs and three thousand likes within two days. In the caption, the Necessary Roughness actor wrote that “fatherhood” is the best.

He wrote, “Fatherhood is the best thing to ever happen to me. In honour of my father and all the dads out there, I’m happy we’re making these ‘A Father’s Love’ @st.amosjewelry bracelets available at @mysaintmyhero Link in Bio. Order now for delivery by Father’s Day. 100% of Stamos family proceeds benefits. @childhelp”. Here is the social media post by the actor:

For the unversed, Billy Stamos was born back in the year 2018, the same year Stamos got married to actor Caitlin McHughback. He is now two years old Billy Stamos and also has an Instagram handle which is dedicated to his photos with his family. It is managed by Karine Freitas. Here is the social media handle dedicated to Billy Stamos:

For the unversed, Stamos played the role of James Martino, also known as Jimmy, in the show Grandfathered. In this sitcom, he plays the character of a 50-year-old bachelor, who is also a successful restaurant owner. The show revolves around his character and how one day he finds out that he not only has a son but also has a grandson. The show also featured Paget Brewster, Josh Peck, and Christina Milian. It also features Ravi Vasant Patel in the role of Ravi Gupta.

Grandfathered is created by Daniel Chun for FOX Company and was premiered in September 2015. It received a positive response from the critics and managed to garner good reviews from fans. However, it only ran for one season and was cancelled.

