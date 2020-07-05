Last Updated:

Kim Kardashian Issues First Response As Husband Kanye West Enters US Presidential Race

From netizens saying they ‘will leave US’ to predicting Kim would announce a make up line called ‘First Lady’, Kanye West's announcement triggered a meme fest

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Oh dear lord

American rapper Kanye West’s unprecedented bid for US presidential race in 2020 has not only left millions thunderstruck but has also triggered a meme fest. Assuming that the White House would be ‘quiet’ with the musician as the US President, the social media was quick in also highlighting that he wouldn't be the biggest celebrity entering the White House if he wins, late as his entry comes, as his wife Kim Kardashian would be First Lady.

Now, Kim Kardashian has issued her first response to Kanye's presidential run, tweeting in response with an American flag emoji. The internet users can be seen losing their calm on just the thought of Kim being FLOTUS, expressing this with memes.

‘I’m running for US President’

In an unforeseen announcement that swept millions off their feet, Kanye West said on July 5 on Twitter that he will be ‘running for the President’ of US in 2020. Amid coronavirus outbreak and a fresh wave of racial unjust in the country, the American rapper said in the post that people must ‘realise the promise’ of the country and placing their faith on Almighty. Moreover, been SpaceX owner Elon Musk has declared his "full support" for Kanye.

However, this is not the first time that Kanye indicated his wish of running for the White House. In November 2019, at a promotional event of his collaboration with GAP, the American singer made a similar statement saying that he would run for the US President in 2024. 

Kanye West had said, “When I run for President in 2024," (interrupted by audience's laughter) "What y'all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!"

First Published:
