Kim Kardashian Issues First Response As Husband Kanye West Enters US Presidential Race

American rapper Kanye West’s unprecedented bid for US presidential race in 2020 has not only left millions thunderstruck but has also triggered a meme fest. Assuming that the White House would be ‘quiet’ with the musician as the US President, the social media was quick in also highlighting that he wouldn't be the biggest celebrity entering the White House if he wins, late as his entry comes, as his wife Kim Kardashian would be First Lady.

Now, Kim Kardashian has issued her first response to Kanye's presidential run, tweeting in response with an American flag emoji. The internet users can be seen losing their calm on just the thought of Kim being FLOTUS, expressing this with memes.

my bet is that if kanye becomes president kim kardashian will release a makeup collection called first lady#FirstLady pic.twitter.com/KALJIUxxG0 — ʙᴇʟᴀ (@belaforshort) July 5, 2020

if kanye becomes president then kim kardashian will become the first lady...uh chile you know what i will be taking the next flight to canada pic.twitter.com/cEl3bGWXFt — guy fieri salsa verde (@guyfierisalsa1) July 5, 2020

kanye west is running for president....which could make kim kardashian the first lady...i want OUT of this country no joke pic.twitter.com/53BwHpW9PM — el (@lCECLDPOOL) July 5, 2020

Kanye west is RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, do you know what this means? KIM KARDASHIAN ITS GOING TO BE THE FIRST LADY... pic.twitter.com/HkcdlR4qhy — Ema Fanjul (@EmaFanjul) July 5, 2020

Kanye is running for potus, which means Kim Kardashian could be the first lady and he's a trump supporter #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/uAOf8SYTrK — Zeezee (@Zeezee4me) July 5, 2020

if you guys let KIM KARDASHIAN become the first lady im leaving america #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/6MT64JCR9z — ✵ katie ✵ (@sayamenswift) July 5, 2020

‘I’m running for US President’

In an unforeseen announcement that swept millions off their feet, Kanye West said on July 5 on Twitter that he will be ‘running for the President’ of US in 2020. Amid coronavirus outbreak and a fresh wave of racial unjust in the country, the American rapper said in the post that people must ‘realise the promise’ of the country and placing their faith on Almighty. Moreover, been SpaceX owner Elon Musk has declared his "full support" for Kanye.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

However, this is not the first time that Kanye indicated his wish of running for the White House. In November 2019, at a promotional event of his collaboration with GAP, the American singer made a similar statement saying that he would run for the US President in 2024.

Kanye West had said, “When I run for President in 2024," (interrupted by audience's laughter) "What y'all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!"

