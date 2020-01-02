Star Wars: John Boyega Called 'disgusting' Over Comments On Lead Character Rey's Love Life

British actor John Boyega has received backlash for a joke that he made on Star Wars character Rey’s sex life. Boyega himself has been a part of the superhit movie franchise playing the character of Finn - a potential love interest for Rey's character. On the other hand, Rey who is the main protagonist of the film trilogy, was played by actress Daisy Ridley. Boyega on Wednesday posted a video of himself dancing in a New Year’s party on Instagram.

"Misogynist"

Referring to the fact that in the latest film Rey rejected his character, Finn, a user commented, “my boy after realising Kydo died so he can date Rey”. Replying to the comment the 27-year-old actor wrote "It's not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius." The comment did not go well with the user who later called it disgusting. Some even called him misogynist after he tried to justify what he said.

Read: Deepika Padukone's Birthday Plans Revealed, The Chhapaak Star To Celebrate In THIS Way

Read: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Tells How The First Order Are So Powerful

Boyega did not seem to be affected by the comments even after being slammed by the netizens. Later, in a series of tweets, Boyega reiterated his point.

Star Wars is a movie not a documentary. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

Daisy knows she isn’t the character. Lol so tbh she doesn’t give AF. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

I will say it 500000 times. Two consenting adults can lay down whatever the hell they want ya sensitive! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

The previous month, Boyega while speaking in an interview had admitted that he lost the script for the latest film, which eventually ended up on sale on eBay for less than 100 pounds. Star Wars producer J.J. Abrams also revealed that an anonymous actor had forgotten the script of the film under his bed, which was then found by the housekeeper and handed to someone else who posted the script for sale on eBay. The script was available to purchase for a meagre 65 pounds, a Disney employee noticed the script was on sale and brought it before anyone else could. This was one of the biggest goof-ups for any major film franchise, as the script was available to read for fans months before the film's release.

Read: Star Wars: Palpatine Created Anakin Says Emperor's Clone Wars Voice Actor

Read: 'Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker' Box Office Collection Fails To Impress

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.