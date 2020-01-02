Post Malone Falls Off Stage During New Year's Eve Celebration At Times Square

American singer, songwriter Post Malone fell off the stage while performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square in New York. Post Malone lost his balance while performing on stage and fell into the crowd while security members came in to support the 24-year-old singer. Malone burst into laughter after he fell and it appeared that he escaped injury.

Here’s the aftermath of Post Malone falling off the stage tonight. He had just hugged Seacrest and went to shake fans’ hands and his foot slipped off the stage. After he and fans got over the initial shock he smiled for a selfie as roadies helped him back up. #nyc #nye pic.twitter.com/mTt50qd2gd — Chris Pollone (@ChrisPollone) January 1, 2020

This is not the first time the American rapper fell off the stage as in 2015 and 2017 he did the same thing making the latest one his hat-trick. Post Malone sang his hit songs Circles and Congratulations wearing a pink jacket and matching trousers. The New Year's Eve extravaganza was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and co-hosted by Lucy Hale.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Malone was performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve which saw artists like Dua Lipa, Blanco Brown, Paula Abdul, Kelea Ballerini, Green Day, Salt-N-Pepa, Ava Max perform at the annually held event. Malone was doing the headliners for the show after an additional act in last year's event. BTS, Sam Hunt, and Alanis were also the headliners for the evening. While Usher and Sheryl Crow were added as part of the New Orleans act. Jonas Brothers also put up an additional act from Miami.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is an annual event broadcast under the banner of ABC since 1974. The event was Tuesday's number one program in primetime and marked ABC's strongest day in total viewers and ratings in nearly two years. According to daily TV broadcast ratings by Nielsen, part 1 of the program earned 1.9 ratings as 7.29 million viewers tuned in to watch the special, while the second part skyrocketed to 3.2 ratings as 10.73 million viewers joined in to count down the final minutes of 2019.

