Bollywood Celebrity Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Superstars?

Bollywood's contribution to the eminence of Indian cinema across the globe is remarkable. However, this year has been a little rough for the Hindi film industry as it lost three of its extremely talented and legendary superstars, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Thus, here's a Bollywood celebrity quiz which all of the Bollywood fans can take up to commemorate the lives of these late actors and other living legends of Bollywood and to pay homage to their remarkable contribution to the film industry:

Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty's Quiz: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Test How Well Do You Know Him

Irrfan Khan

1) What is Irrfan Khan's full name?

Shehzad Irrfan Ali Khan

Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan

Sadooq Irrfan Ali Khan

Saeed Irrfan Ali Khan

2) Which year did Irrfan Khan make his acting debut?

1988

1982

1987

1991

3) Which prestigious civilian award of India was Irrfan Khan awarded with?

Padma Shri

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

Bharat Ratna

4) Irrfan Khan's last Bollywood film was?

Piku

Talvar

Angrezi Medium

Hindi Medium

5) For which film did Irrfan Khan win the National Award in the category of Best Actor?

The Lunchbox

Paan Singh Tomar

Hindi Medium

Piku

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Andhadhun' Actor?

Rishi Kapoor

1) Rishi Kapoor marked in debut in Bollywood with which film?

Bobby

Mera Naam Joker

Khel Khel Mein

Kabhi

2) Rishi Kapoor received the National Award in which category?

Best Actor

Best Child Artist

Best Supporting Actor

Best director

3) Rishi Kapoor's last Bollywood film was?

Mulk

Rajma Chawal

The Body

Jhootha Kahin Ka

4) Which was the only film that Rishi Kapoor directed in his entire lifetime?

Aa Ab Laut Chalen

Daag: The Fire

Jai Hind

Shool

5) What's the title of Rishi Kapoor's memoir?

An Unsuitable Boy

Khullam Khulla

Romancing With Life

Quiver

Also Read | Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Sanjay Dutt-Sunil Dutt Starrer

Sushant Singh Rajput

1) Where was Sushant Singh Rajput born?

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Munger

Bhagalpur

2) Sushant Singh Rajput was a National Level Olympiad winner in?

Mathematics

Physics

English

Computer Technology

3) Sushant Singh Rajput marked his debut in Bollywood with which film?

Kai Po Che!

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Shuddh Desi Romance

PK

4) Sushant Singh Rajput's last Bollywood film is?

Chhichhore

Dil Bechara

Kedarnath

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

5) How many soap operas did Sushant Singh Rajput star in before setting foot in Bollywood?

3

4

2

5

Amitabh Bachchan

1) Amitabh Bachchan's debut film in Bollywood was?

Saat Hindustani

Zanjeer

Deewaar

Sholay

2) Which prestigious civilian award of India was Irrfan Khan awarded with?

Padma Shri

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

All of the above

3) Amitabh Bachchan has been awarded a National Award for Best Actor for which film?

Black

Paa

Piku

All of the above

Akshay Kumar

1) Akshay Kumar marked his debut in Bollywood in which year?

1986

1987

1988

1989

2) Akshay Kumar received the National Award for Best Actor for which film?

Rustom

Mission Mangal

Jolly LLB 2

Kesari

3) Which prestigious civilian award of India was Akshay Kumar awarded with?

Padma Shri

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

Bharat Ratna

Answers:

Irrfan Khan

Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan 1988 Padma Shri Angrezi Medium Paan Singh Tomar

Rishi Kapoor

Mera Naam Joker Best Child Artist The Body Aa Ab Laut Chalen Khullam Khulla

Sushant Singh Rajput

Patna Physics Kai Po Che! Dil Bechara 2

Amitabh Bachchan

Saat Hindustani All of the above All of the above

Akshay Kumar

1987 Rustom Padma Shri

Also Read | Sonu Sood's Quiz: Find Out How Much You Know About The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.