Bollywood Celebrity Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Superstars?

Bollywood's contribution to the eminence of Indian cinema across the globe is remarkable. However, this year has been a little rough for the Hindi film industry as it lost three of its extremely talented and legendary superstars, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Thus, here's a Bollywood celebrity quiz which all of the Bollywood fans can take up to commemorate the lives of these late actors and other living legends of Bollywood and to pay homage to their remarkable contribution to the film industry:
Also Read | Mithun Chakraborty's Quiz: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Test How Well Do You Know Him
Irrfan Khan
1) What is Irrfan Khan's full name?
- Shehzad Irrfan Ali Khan
- Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan
- Sadooq Irrfan Ali Khan
- Saeed Irrfan Ali Khan
2) Which year did Irrfan Khan make his acting debut?
3) Which prestigious civilian award of India was Irrfan Khan awarded with?
- Padma Shri
- Padma Vibhushan
- Padma Bhushan
- Bharat Ratna
4) Irrfan Khan's last Bollywood film was?
- Piku
- Talvar
- Angrezi Medium
- Hindi Medium
5) For which film did Irrfan Khan win the National Award in the category of Best Actor?
- The Lunchbox
- Paan Singh Tomar
- Hindi Medium
- Piku
Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Andhadhun' Actor?
Rishi Kapoor
1) Rishi Kapoor marked in debut in Bollywood with which film?
- Bobby
- Mera Naam Joker
- Khel Khel Mein
- Kabhi
2) Rishi Kapoor received the National Award in which category?
- Best Actor
- Best Child Artist
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best director
3) Rishi Kapoor's last Bollywood film was?
- Mulk
- Rajma Chawal
- The Body
- Jhootha Kahin Ka
4) Which was the only film that Rishi Kapoor directed in his entire lifetime?
- Aa Ab Laut Chalen
- Daag: The Fire
- Jai Hind
- Shool
5) What's the title of Rishi Kapoor's memoir?
- An Unsuitable Boy
- Khullam Khulla
- Romancing With Life
- Quiver
Also Read | Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Sanjay Dutt-Sunil Dutt Starrer
Sushant Singh Rajput
1) Where was Sushant Singh Rajput born?
- Muzaffarpur
- Patna
- Munger
- Bhagalpur
2) Sushant Singh Rajput was a National Level Olympiad winner in?
- Mathematics
- Physics
- English
- Computer Technology
3) Sushant Singh Rajput marked his debut in Bollywood with which film?
- Kai Po Che!
- Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
- Shuddh Desi Romance
- PK
4) Sushant Singh Rajput's last Bollywood film is?
- Chhichhore
- Dil Bechara
- Kedarnath
- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
5) How many soap operas did Sushant Singh Rajput star in before setting foot in Bollywood?
Amitabh Bachchan
1) Amitabh Bachchan's debut film in Bollywood was?
- Saat Hindustani
- Zanjeer
- Deewaar
- Sholay
2) Which prestigious civilian award of India was Irrfan Khan awarded with?
- Padma Shri
- Padma Vibhushan
- Padma Bhushan
- All of the above
3) Amitabh Bachchan has been awarded a National Award for Best Actor for which film?
- Black
- Paa
- Piku
- All of the above
Akshay Kumar
1) Akshay Kumar marked his debut in Bollywood in which year?
2) Akshay Kumar received the National Award for Best Actor for which film?
- Rustom
- Mission Mangal
- Jolly LLB 2
- Kesari
3) Which prestigious civilian award of India was Akshay Kumar awarded with?
- Padma Shri
- Padma Vibhushan
- Padma Bhushan
- Bharat Ratna
Answers:
Irrfan Khan
- Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan
- 1988
- Padma Shri
- Angrezi Medium
- Paan Singh Tomar
Rishi Kapoor
- Mera Naam Joker
- Best Child Artist
- The Body
- Aa Ab Laut Chalen
- Khullam Khulla
Sushant Singh Rajput
- Patna
- Physics
- Kai Po Che!
- Dil Bechara
- 2
Amitabh Bachchan
- Saat Hindustani
- All of the above
- All of the above
Akshay Kumar
- 1987
- Rustom
- Padma Shri
Also Read | Sonu Sood's Quiz: Find Out How Much You Know About The Actor
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.