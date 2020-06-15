Sonu Sood's Quiz: Find Out How Much You Know About The Actor

Sonu Sood has been in the news lately after he reached out to thousands of migrant workers in Mumbai and helped them reach their native places. He is one of the several Bollywood celebrities who have been helping people out amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Take this quiz and check your knowledge about Sonu Sood:
ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof
Sonu Sood's Quiz
What is the birth year of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood?
Who is Sonu Sood's wife?
- Isha Singh
- Niharika Shah
- Maya Gupta
- Sonali Sood
Does actor Sonu Sood have children?
- Yes, he has two sons
- No, he does not have any children
- Yes, he has triplets
- Yes, he has a son and a daughter
What is the name of Sonu Sood's production house?
- Shakti Sagar Productions
- Mahamangal Dharma Productions
- Bhole Nath Ki Krupa Production
- Sood and Sons Productions
Which of the following films depict Sonu Sood in the role of an Aghori villain?
- Arundhati
- Mayavati
- Indumati
- Jyotismriti
In which of the following movies did Sonu Sood NOT play a negative role?
- Dabangg
- Julayi
- Arundhati
- Jodhaa Akbar
In which year did Sonu Sood make his first Tamil acting debut?
In which film did Sonu Sood play the role of an evil spirit?
- Son of Sardar
- Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge
- Divorce: Not Between Husband and Wife
- Arundhati
In which of the following films did Sonu Sood play Amitabh Bachchan's reel-life son?
- Jodhaa Akbar
- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero
- Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap
- Gabbar Is Back
In which of the following films did Sonu Sood share the big screen with Jackie Chan?
- Kung Fu Yoga
- Armour of Gold
- Man Behind the Bhodi Vruksha
- A Thousand Days on Mithya Mountain
What was the name of Sonu Sood's character in Ranveer Singh's Simmba?
- Atul Singh Khatri
- Mahendra Nath Yadava
- Birju Pehelwan Gaziabaadwale
- Druva Ranade
ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood
Sonu Sood has not fought with this cop character:
- Inspector Chulbul Pandey
- Inspector Sangram Bhalerao
- DCP Bajirao Singham
- Inspector Ajay Singh Rathod
ANSWERS
ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident
-
1973
-
Sonali Sood
-
Yes, he has two sons
-
Shakti Sagar Productions
-
Arundhati
-
Jodhaa Akbar
-
1999
-
Arundhati
-
Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap
-
Kung Fu Yoga
-
Druva Ranade
-
Inspector Ajay Singh Rathod
ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.