Sonu Sood's Quiz: Find Out How Much You Know About The Actor

Sonu Sood has been in the news lately after he reached out to thousands of migrant workers in Mumbai and helped them reach their native places. He is one of the several Bollywood celebrities who have been helping people out amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Take this quiz and check your knowledge about Sonu Sood:

Sonu Sood's Quiz

What is the birth year of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood?

1973

1985

1945

1937

Who is Sonu Sood's wife?

Isha Singh

Niharika Shah

Maya Gupta

Sonali Sood

Does actor Sonu Sood have children?

Yes, he has two sons

No, he does not have any children

Yes, he has triplets

Yes, he has a son and a daughter

What is the name of Sonu Sood's production house?

Shakti Sagar Productions

Mahamangal Dharma Productions

Bhole Nath Ki Krupa Production

Sood and Sons Productions

Which of the following films depict Sonu Sood in the role of an Aghori villain?

Arundhati

Mayavati

Indumati

Jyotismriti

In which of the following movies did Sonu Sood NOT play a negative role?

Dabangg

Julayi

Arundhati

Jodhaa Akbar

In which year did Sonu Sood make his first Tamil acting debut?

1996

1999

2000

1998

In which film did Sonu Sood play the role of an evil spirit?

Son of Sardar

Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge

Divorce: Not Between Husband and Wife

Arundhati

In which of the following films did Sonu Sood play Amitabh Bachchan's reel-life son?

Jodhaa Akbar

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap

Gabbar Is Back

In which of the following films did Sonu Sood share the big screen with Jackie Chan?

Kung Fu Yoga

Armour of Gold

Man Behind the Bhodi Vruksha

A Thousand Days on Mithya Mountain

What was the name of Sonu Sood's character in Ranveer Singh's Simmba?

Atul Singh Khatri

Mahendra Nath Yadava

Birju Pehelwan Gaziabaadwale

Druva Ranade

Sonu Sood has not fought with this cop character:

Inspector Chulbul Pandey

Inspector Sangram Bhalerao

DCP Bajirao Singham

Inspector Ajay Singh Rathod

ANSWERS

1973

Sonali Sood

Yes, he has two sons

Shakti Sagar Productions

Arundhati

Jodhaa Akbar

1999

Arundhati

Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap

Kung Fu Yoga

Druva Ranade

Inspector Ajay Singh Rathod

