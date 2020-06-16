Last Updated:

Mithun Chakraborty's Quiz: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Test How Well Do You Know Him

June 16th is actor Mithun Chakraborty's birthday. On this special occasion, here is a Mithun Chakraborty quiz that you must take. Read on.

Mithun Chakraborty turns 68 today, on June 16, 2020. On the occasion, fans of the actor took to their social media handle to wish him. Chakraborty's most iconic dialogues from his movies are often reenacted by his fans on the internet. Here is a Mithun Chakraborty quiz to test your knowledge about the iconic veteran actor: 

Mithun Chakraborty quiz for fans 

Mithun Chakraborty changed his name before starting his movie career. What was his original name? 

  • Sujoy Chakraborty 
  • Pradeep Chakraborty 
  • Kashinath Chakraborty 
  • Gourang Chakraborty 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Where was Mithun Chakraborty born? 

  • Barisal
  • Rishikesh 
  • Chennai 
  • Mumbai 

Which year did Mithun Chakraborty make his acting debut? 

  • 1976
  • 1986
  • 1999
  • 1945

 

Mithun Chakraborty has appeared in over 350 films in his career. In which of the following language films did he not appear? 

  • Bhojpuri
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Urdu 

 

In which year did he go on to star as the lead actor in 19 films and for which he was listed in the Limca Book of Records. His record has not yet been broken by any other actor.

  • 1999
  • 2010
  • 1954
  • 1989

Mithun Chakraborty has a comic book character that has been inspired by the actor. What is the name of that comic book character?

  • Jimmy Zhingchak
  • Col. Jaani
  • Sweeney Todd
  • Dick Grayson

Which of the following Telugu language films feature Mithun in the role of Leeladhara Swamy?

  • Gopala Gopala
  • Kaliyuga Pandavulu
  • Brahma Puthrudu
  • Bobbili Raja

Which of the following role has been played twice by Mithun Chakraborty?

  • Leeladhara Swamy
  • Ghanti
  • Gunmaster G-9
  • Jimmi

In which fil did Mithun play the role of a guitar-playing rockstar?

  • Disco Dancer
  • Hum Se Hai Zamana
  • Wanted: Dead or Alive
  • Jaag Utha Insan

Which of the following Mithun Chakraborty films were directed by Dev Anand?

  • Swami Dada
  • Taqdeer Ka Badshah
  • Karwat
  • Sun Sajna
     

     

Which of the following Bengali film feature Mithun Chakraborty?

  • Swarna Trishna
  • Haami
  • Praktan
  • Kontho

In the film Pyar Hua Chori Chori what was the name of Mithun Chakraborty’s character?

  • Vijay Kumar
  • Jhun Jhunwala
  • Raja Saab
  • Bishamber

In the film Chandni Chowk To China, what is the name of Mithun Chakraborty’s character?
 

  • Dada
  • Mr Sharma
  • Raghav dada
  • Fight master

ANSWERS:

  1. Gourang Chakraborty 
  2. Barisal
  3. 1976
  4. Urdu 
  5. 1989
  6. Jimmy Zhingchak
  7. Gopala Gopala
  8. Leeladhara Swamy
  9. Disco Dancer
  10. Swami Dada
  11. Swarna Trishna
  12. Vijay Kumar
  13. Dada

