Mithun Chakraborty's Quiz: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Test How Well Do You Know Him

Mithun Chakraborty turns 68 today, on June 16, 2020. On the occasion, fans of the actor took to their social media handle to wish him. Chakraborty's most iconic dialogues from his movies are often reenacted by his fans on the internet. Here is a Mithun Chakraborty quiz to test your knowledge about the iconic veteran actor:
Mithun Chakraborty quiz for fans
Mithun Chakraborty changed his name before starting his movie career. What was his original name?
- Sujoy Chakraborty
- Pradeep Chakraborty
- Kashinath Chakraborty
- Gourang Chakraborty
Where was Mithun Chakraborty born?
- Barisal
- Rishikesh
- Chennai
- Mumbai
Which year did Mithun Chakraborty make his acting debut?
Mithun Chakraborty has appeared in over 350 films in his career. In which of the following language films did he not appear?
- Bhojpuri
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Urdu
In which year did he go on to star as the lead actor in 19 films and for which he was listed in the Limca Book of Records. His record has not yet been broken by any other actor.
Mithun Chakraborty has a comic book character that has been inspired by the actor. What is the name of that comic book character?
- Jimmy Zhingchak
- Col. Jaani
- Sweeney Todd
- Dick Grayson
Which of the following Telugu language films feature Mithun in the role of Leeladhara Swamy?
- Gopala Gopala
- Kaliyuga Pandavulu
- Brahma Puthrudu
- Bobbili Raja
Which of the following role has been played twice by Mithun Chakraborty?
- Leeladhara Swamy
- Ghanti
- Gunmaster G-9
- Jimmi
In which fil did Mithun play the role of a guitar-playing rockstar?
- Disco Dancer
- Hum Se Hai Zamana
- Wanted: Dead or Alive
- Jaag Utha Insan
Which of the following Mithun Chakraborty films were directed by Dev Anand?
- Swami Dada
- Taqdeer Ka Badshah
- Karwat
- Sun Sajna
Which of the following Bengali film feature Mithun Chakraborty?
- Swarna Trishna
- Haami
- Praktan
- Kontho
In the film Pyar Hua Chori Chori what was the name of Mithun Chakraborty’s character?
- Vijay Kumar
- Jhun Jhunwala
- Raja Saab
- Bishamber
In the film Chandni Chowk To China, what is the name of Mithun Chakraborty’s character?
- Dada
- Mr Sharma
- Raghav dada
- Fight master
ANSWERS:
- Gourang Chakraborty
- Barisal
- 1976
- Urdu
- 1989
- Jimmy Zhingchak
- Gopala Gopala
- Leeladhara Swamy
- Disco Dancer
- Swami Dada
- Swarna Trishna
- Vijay Kumar
- Dada
