Mithun Chakraborty's Quiz: On The Occasion Of His Birthday, Test How Well Do You Know Him

Mithun Chakraborty turns 68 today, on June 16, 2020. On the occasion, fans of the actor took to their social media handle to wish him. Chakraborty's most iconic dialogues from his movies are often reenacted by his fans on the internet. Here is a Mithun Chakraborty quiz to test your knowledge about the iconic veteran actor:

Mithun Chakraborty quiz for fans

Mithun Chakraborty changed his name before starting his movie career. What was his original name?

Sujoy Chakraborty

Pradeep Chakraborty

Kashinath Chakraborty

Gourang Chakraborty

Where was Mithun Chakraborty born?

Barisal

Rishikesh

Chennai

Mumbai

Which year did Mithun Chakraborty make his acting debut?

1976

1986

1999

1945

Mithun Chakraborty has appeared in over 350 films in his career. In which of the following language films did he not appear?

Bhojpuri

Tamil

Telugu

Urdu

In which year did he go on to star as the lead actor in 19 films and for which he was listed in the Limca Book of Records. His record has not yet been broken by any other actor.

1999

2010

1954

1989

Mithun Chakraborty has a comic book character that has been inspired by the actor. What is the name of that comic book character?

Jimmy Zhingchak

Col. Jaani

Sweeney Todd

Dick Grayson

Which of the following Telugu language films feature Mithun in the role of Leeladhara Swamy?

Gopala Gopala

Kaliyuga Pandavulu

Brahma Puthrudu

Bobbili Raja

Which of the following role has been played twice by Mithun Chakraborty?

Leeladhara Swamy

Ghanti

Gunmaster G-9

Jimmi

In which fil did Mithun play the role of a guitar-playing rockstar?

Disco Dancer

Hum Se Hai Zamana

Wanted: Dead or Alive

Jaag Utha Insan

Which of the following Mithun Chakraborty films were directed by Dev Anand?

Swami Dada

Taqdeer Ka Badshah

Karwat

Sun Sajna



Which of the following Bengali film feature Mithun Chakraborty?

Swarna Trishna

Haami

Praktan

Kontho

In the film Pyar Hua Chori Chori what was the name of Mithun Chakraborty’s character?

Vijay Kumar

Jhun Jhunwala

Raja Saab

Bishamber

In the film Chandni Chowk To China, what is the name of Mithun Chakraborty’s character?



Dada

Mr Sharma

Raghav dada

Fight master

ANSWERS:

Gourang Chakraborty Barisal 1976 Urdu 1989 Jimmy Zhingchak Gopala Gopala Leeladhara Swamy Disco Dancer Swami Dada Swarna Trishna Vijay Kumar Dada

