Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Andhadhun' Actor?

Ayushmann Khurrana grabbed much attention with his recent back-to-back hits. Making his debut with Vicky Donor he has received praise for his performances in several films since then. The actor has a great fan following. Take the quiz if you are one of his fans and see how much you know about the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz

1. What is Ayushmann Khurrana’s birth date?

September 10, 1984

September 14, 1984

September 10, 1985

September 14, 1985

2. Which season of MTV Roadies did Ayushmann Khurrana win?

Season 1

Season 2

Season 3

Season 4

3. What was the name of the show that he hosted as a Radio Jockey?

Big Coffee – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann

Good Morning with Ayushmann

Big Chai – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann

Chai Pe Charcha with Ayushmann

4. Debut single sung by Ayushmann Khurrana?

Pani Da Rang

Saddi Gali

Mitti Di Khusboo

O Heeriye

5. When did Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap get married?

November 2008

May 2009

December 2009

September 2010

6. How many children does the couple have?

Two – a son and a daughter

Three – a daughter and two sons

Only one daughter

Only one son

7. Which film of his has not crossed ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office?

Bala

Dream Girl

Badhaai Ho

Andhadhun

8. Co-star with whom Ayushmann Khurrana has worked the most?

Yami Gautam

Bhumi Pednekar

Parineeti Chopra

Kriti Sanon

9. Ayushmann Khurrana has made a special appearance in which film?

Hawaizaada

Zero

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Tumhari Sulu

10. Ayushmann Khurrana won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in?

Andhadhun

Article 15

Badhaai Ho

Bareilly ki Barfi

Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz Answers

September 14, 1984

Season 2

Big Chai – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann

O Heeriye

November 2008

Two – a son and a daughter

Andhadhun

Bhumi Pednekar

Tumhari Sulu

Andhadhun

