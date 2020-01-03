The Debate
Bombshell Starring Charlize, Nicole, Margot Called A 'powerful Film' By Netizens

Hollywood News

Bombshell is a film based on a real incident and talks about sexual harassment of women at workplace. Read to know what audience says about the recent release

bombshell

Hollywood movie Bombshell stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie. It is a biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. With a powerful star cast and controversies around the film, it had a good hype. The movie was released in theatres. Read to know what audiences say about it.

Bombshell audience reviews

About Bombshell

The movie is based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO, Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Actors John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney appear in supporting roles. In an early screening, it received generally positive reviews, with critics mainly praising the performances of the cast (particularly of Theron, Kidman, Robbie, and Lithgow) but was criticised for its screenplay and inaccuracies.

