Bombshell Starring Charlize, Nicole, Margot Called A 'powerful Film' By Netizens

Hollywood movie Bombshell stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie. It is a biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. With a powerful star cast and controversies around the film, it had a good hype. The movie was released in theatres. Read to know what audiences say about it.

Also Read | SAG Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', 'Bombshell,' 'Irishman,' Pick Up Four Nods

Bombshell audience reviews

Just got home from seeing @bombshellmovie. Very powerful film & the acting was superb & always on point. #BombshellMovie — Aaron Stabbert 🎹 (@AaronStabbert) January 3, 2020

Saw Bombshell today. Excellent performances. Angry making for women everywhere who have been sexually harassed while just trying to do their job. #BombshellMovie @megynkelly @GretchenCarlson @CharlizeAfrica @MargotRobbie @NicoleKidman — Jenna Ochoa (@JennaDOchoaRPh) January 3, 2020

#BombshellMovie is ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ awesome #CharlizeTheron, #NicoleKidman, #MargotRobbie and #KateMckinnon.



Hope Margot got paid a brinks truck of 💰for her portrayal of Kayla. Great performances by all to tell the ugliness that is #SexualHarrassment.



Everyone should see 💣🐚 movie. pic.twitter.com/E4ulQ57rCy — Y🙆🏾‍♂️ga♈️⛲️b🌿n’ 🚿 (@yoga_vibin) January 3, 2020

just seen #BombshellMovie and all I can say is WOW. One of the best movies I’ve seen in awhile. Also I love @megynkelly — Seth . (@sxth_andrxw) January 3, 2020

Also Read | Charlize Theron On The Struggles That The Actors Faced To Make Bombshell

#BombshellMovie was amazing. @MargotRobbie deserves a nomination for actress in a supporting role. — Michael Arntsen (@MichaelArntsen) January 3, 2020

The Bombshell movie was phenomenal. I am just appalled at the sexual harassment that women have to go through to earn promotions or to keep their jobs. It is sickening. I am so glad those brave women spoke up and took down Roger Ailes. 👏#BombshellMovie — Savannah Haley (@SavvyHales) January 2, 2020

”An eye-opening and memorable look into one of the first major successes of the #MeToo movement”#BombshellMovie reviewed by @priceliketag https://t.co/W99FeDcCeK — CLAPPER (@CLAPPERltd) January 2, 2020

Compelling storylines, excellent performances but left with residue of usual Jay Roach silliness

⭐⭐⭐ #BombshellMovie — MuyBN (@TrueBlueStory83) January 2, 2020

Also Read | Bombshell's Makeup Team Head Reveals How Charlize Theron Transformed Into Megyn Kelly

About Bombshell

The movie is based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO, Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Actors John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney appear in supporting roles. In an early screening, it received generally positive reviews, with critics mainly praising the performances of the cast (particularly of Theron, Kidman, Robbie, and Lithgow) but was criticised for its screenplay and inaccuracies.

Also Read | Charlize Theron Could Relate To Megyn Kelly's Character In Bombshell

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.