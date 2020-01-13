'Parasite' Director In South Korea's Billionaires List; Know His Networth

Bong Joon-Ho was born on September 14, 1969, in South Korea is the director of films like The Host (2006), Mother (2009) and more recently, Parasite (2019). He is counted among the billionaires in South Korea. Read on to know about Bong Joon-Ho's net worth:

Bong Joon Ho Net Worth

Bong Joon Ho is a renowned South Korean director and screenwriter who has made several highly acclaimed movies. He majored in Sociology from Yonsei University and was also a member of the film club there. He has won the Korean Best Director award for his film The Host in 2006. His latest film Parasite won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Net worth gauges financial health and gives an idea of an individual’s current financial position. Net worth is the value of all assets, minus the total of all liabilities. In other words, net worth is what you own minus what you owe. Assets include cash and investments, real estate, cars and anything else of value.

Determining net worth is fairly straightforward. The most basic equation is subtracting your liabilities (everything you owe/debts) from your assets (everything you own). The personal net worth is the amount by which your assets exceed any liabilities, and it is an accurate reflection of your financial health.

The director will turn 51 this year and is supposedly one of the top 40 billionaires of South Korea. He has an estimated net worth of 1.4 Billion $. His earnings can be attributed to his career as a successful movie director. Bong Joon-Ho earnings for the last year is yet to be determined, but he is likely to see an increase in pay, similar to that of 2018. The net worth of an individual is not the same as net income.

