Best Liam Payne Songs From 'Strip That Down' To 'Stack It Up'

Liam Payne was one of the well-known members of One Direction band which garnered global success. Being associated with the band from 2010 to 2016, Liam managed to form a fanbase for himself which evidently helped him grow as a solo performer.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter started off his solo career back in 2017 and has also released his first album titled LP1. Below are some of Liam Payne's best songs from his solo career in pop music.

Strip That Down (2017)

Strip That Down was the first single ever released by Liam Payne back in 2017. The song released as a part of Payne's debut studio album LPF. Interestingly, Liam Payne and Ed Sheeran wrote the song. Ed Sheeran also has contributed to the vocals of the song but hasn't been credited.

With the song, Liam reportedly wished to depart from his stereotypical One Direction image to venture into a much bold side of music. The song was also a successful venture for Liam Payne as it currently stands with over 300 million views on YouTube.

For You (2018)

For You was a part of the official soundtrack for Fifty Shades Freed which released back in 2018. Yet another hit in Liam Payne's kitty, being associated with a film soundtrack evidently helped the song to become a sensational hit. The song was a hit in the major worldwide markets like the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Austria and Polan, reaching the top ten list in the respective regions.

Stack It Up (2019)

Stack It Up marks the creative collaboration between Liam Payne and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The song also was Liam Payne's first release in 2019 after a year's hiatus. The song also has an acoustic version. Though the song is evidently loved by many as the music video has over 100 million views on YouTube, it failed to enter the top ten lists in major regions including the United Kingdom and the USA.

