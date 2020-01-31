'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Comments On The Misinterpretation Of His Movie

South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho's recent film Parasite is perceived as the sequel of his 2006's monster film The Host by many. However, Bong himself cleared all the air surrounding it stating that a lot of people have misunderstood Parasite as the sequel of The Host, but it is not true. However, he also understands where their perception is coming from and why they could have initially perceived it in that way.

Bong Joon-Ho on the double-meaning of Parasite

In a Q&A session at the film's new home entertainment release, the Oscar-nominated director Bong Joon-Ho shed light on why the international audiences mistook Parasite as a sci-fi film. According to Google Dictionary, Parasite's word-to-word meaning is, "an organism that lives in or on an organism of another species (its host) and benefits by deriving nutrients at the other's expense." Hence, It is the title of the film, which led to people across the globe think that it is a sci-fi film and a sequel of The Host, admits Bong Joon-Ho.

He also spills the beans on how his marketing team was hesitant regarding the title of the film, stating that because the story is about the poor family infiltrating and creeping into the rich house, it seems very obvious that Parasite refers to the poor family, and he thinks that it is why the marketing team was a little hesitant.

He also further added that if one looks at it the other way, they can say that the members of the rich family are also parasites in terms of labour. They cannot wash dishes, neither can drive themselves, so they leech off the poor family's labour and hence, according to him, both the families are parasites.

