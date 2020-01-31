Union Budget
'Parasite' Finally Releases In India, Twitter Calls It The "Best Movie Of The Year"

Hollywood News

Parasite, the South Korean film that created a tremendous buzz in 2019, has finally released in India and other Asian markets. Twitterati has also reviewed it

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
parasite

The Korean comedy-drama Parasite has finally released in India. The film is getting a tremendous Oscar buzz. Parasite has already won a Golden Globe Award this year in the Best Foreign Language category. Read on to know more details about how movie buffs reacted to this critically acclaimed Korean film.

Parasite finally reaches movie theatres

Parasite is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019. Since the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, the buzz around Parasite has just been on the rise. This Bong-Joon-Ho directed film became the first Korean film to win the Palm d’Or at the Film Festival.

Also read | 'Parasite' Ending Explained And Justified In-depth By Director Bong Joon-Ho

Currently, Parasite has been nominated for six Oscar Awards namely, Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and others. Parasite also became the first South Korean film to receive recognition from the Academy. 

After gaining tremendous success internationally, Parasite has released in several South Asian markets. The film was released in its home country South Korea back in May 2019. But Parasite's release date in India was confirmed just recently. Parasite has hit select theatres in India today, January 31, 2020. See, what movie buffs have to say about this Bong-Joon-Ho directed film.

Also read | 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Opens Up About 'language Barrier' After Oscar Nod 

Parasite’s Twitter review:

Also read | 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Says That He Has A Problem With Marvel Superheroes

Also read | Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' Gets South Korea Its First-ever Oscar Nomination

Image Courtesy: Golden Globes Instagram

 

 

Published:
