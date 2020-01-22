'Parasite' Ending Explained And Justified In-depth By Director Bong Joon-Ho

Bong Joon-Ho directorial film Parasite has evidently found its place in the history of world cinema. The film was the first-ever foreign film to receive the prestigious SAG award for Best Ensemble Cast. The film has also grossed worldwide collections of over $120 million. Parasite has garnered love from both critics and audience members which has allowed the film to grow its audience more and more. The film has a tragic ending which might put some audience members into confusion as to what happened. Now, the director of the film has shed some light on why he chose to end the film the way he did.

Disclaimer - major spoilers ahead

Parasite movie ending explained

The film's climax begins with Geun-Se's character escaping the basement and going on a killing spree after giving a head injury to Ki-Woo's character. Geun-Se is eventually killed by the father Ki-Taek who also goes on to kill the head of the rich family Park Dong-Ik. This leads to Ki-Taek running and hiding in the same basement as Guen-Se was for over four years as the police wouldn't search for him down there.

Months after the horrible incident, Ki-Woo discovers the flickering light in the Park's house, which is now replaced by a German family. The flickering light is revealed to be a morse-code which is deciphered by Ki-Woo, which reveals it furthermore that Ki-Taek is alive and hidden under the basement. Then, the audience is treated with a montage of Ki-Woo buying the house eventually and bringing his father out of the basement, only to be revealed as thoughts in Ki-Woo's head. In reality, Ki-Taek is still living under the basement and Ki-Woo cannot get him out of it because of his financial circumstances.

The director of the film Bong Joon-Ho spoke to a leading news daily in the USA to discuss the film's tragic and controversial ending. The director believes that he did not make a documentary or propaganda, the film does not wish to portray that the world needs to be changed. It simply showcases the ground reality of today's economic divide which is present globally. The director believes that if the film ended when Ki-Woo successfully earned enough money to buy the house and get his father out, that would be deemed unrealistic as the audience members. The director feels that the audience is well-aware about cruel and sad reality their living in which is why he thought of it as important to be honest and real with them.

