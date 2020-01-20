'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Says That He Has A Problem With Marvel Superheroes

Bong Joon-ho is a popular South Korean filmmakers. Recently, the director commented on Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and their movies. Joon-ho said that he and Marvel are not suitable for each other.

Bong Joon-ho said that he does not think Marvel would ever want a director like him. He would not expect any offers from Marvel anytime soon. Bong Joon-ho said that he likes the work of James Gunn and James Mangold on Guardians of the Galaxy series and Logan respectively.

Bong Joon-ho talks about Marvel superheroes

He thinks that there are great directors who can handle great projects of Marvel movies. Furthermore, he said it is just best to do what you are good at and he feels that he is not suitable for directing any Marvel movie.

He mentioned that he has a personal problem regarding superhero films and he would like to maintain his distance from superhero movies. The filmmaker also has a problem with superhero wearing tight clothes.

'Parasite' receives 6 nominations for the 2020 Oscars



Best Picture

Original Screenplay

Directing

Film Editing

Production Design

International Feature Film pic.twitter.com/1ReUi7HgaJ — mes #TeamPinky (@OH_mes2) January 13, 2020

Bong Joon-ho's movie, Memories of Murder is going to release in 2020 and is expected to be a blockbuster one. Bong Joon-ho's movie Parasite has been a super hit film and will release in India on January 31, 2020. Parasite has won Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, is currently vying for six Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Image Courtesy: Bong Joon-ho's Facebook

