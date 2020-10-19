Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao Hail Teofimo Lopez After Impressive Defeat Of Vasyl Lomachenko

Boxing legends Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao and others congratulated Teofimo Lopez after he defeated Vasyl Lomachenko to become the undisputed lightweight champion. The American dominated most of the rounds, which helped him secure a win via unanimous decision (119-109, 117-111 and 116-112) as he added the WBA, WBO and WBC 'franchise' belts to his IBF strap. Owing to the win over Vasyl Lomachenko, the 23-year-old also kept his unbeaten winning streak (16-0) intact.

Mike Tyson and others congratulate Teofimo Lopez

After the conclusion of the event, Mike Tyson, who’s set to make his boxing return in November 2020 against Roy Jones Jr, hailed Teofimo Lopez, claiming that he’s happy to see his fellow New Yorker win. Later, another boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who’s also set to make his return next year, praised the lightweight champion for delivering an “undisputed great performance”. Boxers like Terence Crawford, Kell Brook, Eddie Chambers and others also hailed Teofimo Lopez's showing.

Brooklyn was definitely in the house tonight. Lopez is the man to beat. Another Brooklyn champion. #LomaLopez — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 18, 2020

Congratulations to @TeofimoLopez for an undisputed great performance. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) October 18, 2020

Fans praise Teofimo Lopez

Apart from the fighters, many boxing fans hailed Teofimo Lopez, especially for his dominant performance in the 12th round. “He just won the fight against the guy who won every other belt, that’s impressive,” wrote a fan. “Man he’s so young! A lot of growing to do and a lot of pressure to fight off but he is doing very well,” added another. “Masterful 12th,” commented a third.

Floyd Mayweather won $20,000 by betting on Teofimo Lopez

A couple of hours after Teofimo Lopez vs Vasyl Lomachenko, Floyd Mayweather posted a betting slip on his Instagram story with the caption: “A light win.” The slip showed that Floyd Mayweather had staked $6,500 on Teofimo Lopez and ended up winning $20,150. Floyd Mayweather last fought and defeated UFC star Conor McGregor in an exhibition match and is currently in talks to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in another money fight.

Teofimo Lopez reveals how he defeated Vasyl Lomachenko

In the post-fight interview, Teofimo Lopez said that he had to “dig deep” in order to inflict some damage on Vasyl Lomachenko. Though he added that it was a tough fight, he added that he entered the ring with an unflinching mindset. “You just gotta keep pressuring him, putting the gas on him. Stick the jab, don't give him that opportunity to set up,” Teofimo Lopez said.

Image Source: Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao and Teofimo Lopez Instagram