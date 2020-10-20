Mike Tyson Shares Shredded Look As He Sends Warning To Roy Jones Ahead Of Exhibition Bout

Boxing fans are backing Mike Tyson to absolutely obliterate Roy Jones Jr when the two former champs meet in the ring on November 28 for an eight-round exhibition fight. Former two-time heavyweight champion, Shannon Briggs took the internet by storm after he shared a short clip of Mike Tyson flexing his muscles and flaunting his shredded look. Briggs wrote in the caption, "Look at em y'all!!! ABSOLUTE POWER!"

Mike Tyson body transformation stuns fans

Mike Tyson has already shared multiple transformation updates over the past six months or so. This time, he looked shredded as ever as fans were excited to see the return of the old Iron Mike. While his recent transformation was stunning enough, fans were, instead, fearing for the safety of Roy Jones Jr, who will be up against the Baddest Man on the Planet on November 28.

Fans effectively ruled out any chances Roy will have against the rejuvenated Mike Tyson, who is set to enter the ring for the first time in 15 years. One fan commented: "Man I think Roy is in trouble! Roy's the man, just as Tyson is, but I just can't see Roy pulling this one-off." Meanwhile, another added: "I feel bad for RJJ. My two favourite boxers but Mike is a damn monster." Some fans even went on to predict that it will be an easy TKO win for Mike in the first round.

Initially, Tyson's bout was supposed to be a 24-minute match. However, the World Boxing Council (WBC) later shortened it to just 16 minutes, with each round a two-minute match-up. Per reports, WBC decided to sanction a shorter bout to ensure the safety of both competitors, whose combined age is 105.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Roy Jones said that doing eight two-minute rounds will work in Tyson's advantage. While Jones said he was disappointed with the change, he added it is too late to pull the plug on the highly-anticipated bout, considering how excited fans are for Tyson's return to boxing.

The exhibition bout is set to take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in California. Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will serve as the headliner of the event that will also feature a bout between cruiserweights Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Additionally, the card will also feature another two bouts - Sweden Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter. Matches will officially be streamed on social media platform Triller.

(Image Credits: Shannon Briggs Instagram)