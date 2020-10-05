Borat 2 Cast: Read All About The Actors Who Will Reprise Their Roles In The Sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen, a famous actor and comedian, will soon release the new Borat 2 movie. Borat came out in 2006 and featured a documentary-style movie that not only made people laugh but also made them think. Amazon also launched the new trailer for Borat 2. Sacha Baron Cohen's last projects, SPY and Who is America, were a super hit and fans are predicting that Borat 2 will also be rib-tickling. Take a look at the cast details of Borat 2 and some more interesting facts about the film.

Borat 2 Cast - Leading

Who plays the character Borat?

English actor Sacha Baron Cohen will be seen in the role of Borat. Borat is homophobic, sexist and racist but is still loved by fans. Sacha's character also helps to showcase the unusual and hidden side of people. Borat is now a very well known character and has also talked to many political figures. It is also confirmed that Sacha Baron Cohen will reprise his role of Borat in the new film.

Ken Davitian as Azamat

Actor Ken Davitian will be once again seen as Borat's producer Azmat in Borat 2 cast. In the last movie, Azmat and Borat had a fight over Pamela Anderson and didn't end their relationship on a good note. Yet Azamat will still return in Borat 2 as he is one of the lead characters in the film.

Supporting cast

Maria Bakalova as Borat's daughter

Actor Maria Bakalova is seen as Borat's daughter in the Borat 2 cast. She is not a very well know actor and has only done a few projects like Transgression (2018), Gomorrah (2014) and Last Call (2020). Her role in the film is quite anticipated and fans are wondering how her relationship with Borat will be.

Mike Pence

Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States, will also be seen in the movie. It is not unusual for politicians to be featured in Sasha's works. Many also believe that Rudy Giuliani will also be seen in the film.

