Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is back again with a surprise sequel to his 2006 movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The movie was shot secretly after the ban on shooting movies were eased amid the pandemic and lockdown. According to a report by Deadline, Sacha Baron Cohen has risked his life while filming the movie Borat 2. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat 2

For filming Borat 2, Sacha Baron Cohen has flown to various parts of the US and also globally. The report added that while filming the movie, Sacha Baron Cohen has risked his life multiple times. He had to wear a bulletproof vest on two different days of shooting. On several days there were risky and dangerous scenarios in shooting, the report mentioned.

Sacha Baron Cohen was also spotted pulling pranks on people at a gun rally in Olympia, Washington according to a report by Hindustan Times. Sacha Baron Cohen has done a great job in keeping the film under the wraps. There was not much information available on the movie being shot when the actual shoot was happening. The trailer of the movie was recently released by the makers.

Also Read | Sacha Baron Cohen Finds Himself As Hapless As Ever In 'Borat 2' Teaser

Also Read | 'Borat 2' To Have A Lengthy Title Just Like Sacha Baron Cohen's Previous Version?

Borat 2 title and Borat 2 release date

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 will be dropping worldwide on October 23, 2020. The movie will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video just days before the US presidential elections. The director of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 has not been revealed yet. The Borat 2 trailer was released recently by the makers. Borat 2 title is also doing the rounds on the internet. The movie is titled as Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. Here is a look at the Borat 2 trailer.

Borat 2 trailer

Also Read | Borat Sequel Shot Secretly? Plot Of This Sacha Baron Cohen Movie Revealed

Also Read | New Borat Movie Speculated As Sacha Baron Cohen Spotted In Borat Costume

The first movie Borat was a massive hit all over the world. The movie grossed over $260 million against an $18 million budget. It is also considered as one of the controversial movies of all time. It was also banned in almost all Arab countries.

Image Credits: Sacha Baron Cohen Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.