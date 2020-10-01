Sacha Baron Cohen Finds Himself As Hapless As Ever In 'Borat 2' Teaser

It's been 14 years since the film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan debuted. And seems like, after a long wait, the second part of Borat is finally here, with Amazon Prime Video unveiling the teaser and poster for the upcoming sequel. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has been secretly filming a follow-up to his hit 2006 original film movie during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The recently released teaser showcases some hilarious moments which is sure to leave fans in splits. The video starts off with Sacha Baron Cohen confusingly entering the screen where a person is telling him to show his face. The next scene shows him walking haplessly on the pavement to which a guy passing by goes on to hit him looking at his behaviour. The end of the teaser also reveals the release date of the movie. The film, Borat is Back released on October 23, 2020. Watch the teaser video below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment all thing fun. They were super excited looking at the teaser of the upcoming film. The video shared by the makers went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans and viewers. Some of the users went on to praise the makers to drop the teaser today, while some could not stop laughing after watching the teaser. One of the users wrote, “I was literally just looking up funny clips from this movie this morning and this gets uploaded...... sometimes I think life is a simulation”. While the other one wrote, “I just asked for free shipping......I got so much more”. Take a look at a few comments below.

More about the film

Borat 2, or Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of the Prodigious Bribe to the American Regime To Make Benefit Once the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, will come out in advance of the US election on November 3. Much of the sequel was shot in the US, and often things were stated to be risky, as Baron Cohen had to wear a bulletproof jacket on two different days. The actor has been very busy in the last few years, as in addition to Borat 2, he produced the 2018 series Who Is America? And it will soon be shown in the Netflix drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.

