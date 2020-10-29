Borat 2 Fans Extend Support To Babysitter Jeanise Jones, Raise Up To $70,000 On GoFundMe

Sacha Baron Cohen starrer Borat 2 has garnered an amazing response from viewers ever since its inception. Now, it seems that fans have also come together to support an unforgettable and real-life character from the newly released sequel. As reported by Eonline, a GoFundMe page has been set up online to help Jeanise Jones. Jeanise Jones played babysitter to Borat’s daughter Tutar in the movie.

Borat’s fans raise $70,000

Previously, Jeanise told the New York Post that she had no idea of being a part of Borat movie. Instead, she thought she took a part in a documentary related to child brides. Jeanise Jones told the portal that she was concerned after filming her scenes. She also prayed and asked God to help Borat’s daughter as they thought it was the ‘Christian thing to do’. However, after the trailer of Borat 2 released online, Jeanise learned that had literally acted for a movie.

Now, after being laid off from her job due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she discovered that her pastor Derrick Scobey has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his friend. In an interaction with Variety, Jeanise unveiled that she was paid $3,600 for the project. But fortunately, the Borat audience has now stepped up to extend their support. Within a span of three days, the page has reportedly raised up to $70,000.

About Borat 2 sequel

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is a 2020 mockumentary comedy film helmed by Jason Woliner. Just like the original version, the sequel film stars Sacha Baron Cohen as the Kazakh Journalist and television personality Borat Sagdiyev.

This time, the film doesn’t see him exploring American culture, instead this time the movie focuses on the upcoming US elections. The plot chronicles how Borat plans to offer his daughter Tutar as a bride to Vice President Mike Pence amid 2020 presidential election and COVID-19 pandemic. Within just a week of release, this mockumentary movie has garnered a rating of 7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

