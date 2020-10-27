Where Was Borat 2 Filmed? Take A Look At The Filming Locations Of The Popular Mockumentary

Borat is a popular American comedy film featuring the journey of a fictitious journalist who travels through the USA. The second instalment in the series, Borat 2, will feature Sacha Baron Cohen as the fictional character Borat Sagdiyev and his daughter Maria Bakalova. The other cast of the movie includes Dani Popescu, Miroslav Tolj, Alin Popa, Manuel Vieru, Nicolae Gheorghe, Rita Wilson and a few others. Borat 2 received amazing reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Filming of Borat 2 was done at various places in and around Los Angeles, Arlington and other areas. So, let’s take a look at where was Borat 2 filmed.

Where was Borat 2 filmed?

Halloween Highway, North Pleasantburg Drive

When the trailer of Borat 2 launched in October, Cohen was seen filming around many local areas around the Halloween Highway. According to a report by Greenville Journal, the staff of the Halloween Highway were not familiar with Cohen’s character Borat and were also clueless about the filming of the Borat 2 trailer at their store. The store manager mentioned that the team of Cohen did not inform them before shooting at their store.

Spartan Bakery, Spartanburg

Quite a few scenes of Borat 2 were filmed in and around the Spartan Bakery along with certain areas of South Carolina.

Arlington, Texas

The entire crew of Borat 2 also went to a local driving range situated in Arlington, Texas and did not disclose anything about the filming of Borat 2 to the owner of the driving range.

Los Angeles, California

Cohen was spotted in Los Angeles driving a yellow truck. When this video was shared on social media, it hinted to the fans that an upcoming sequel to Borat was on its way. The same yellow truck can be seen in the trailer too. A few scenes have also been filmed in Maryland where Borat crashes the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Borat 2 was officially announced in September and then finally released on October 23, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. While its sequel received an amazing response from the audience, Borat (2006) was also received positive reviews from both critics and the audience.

