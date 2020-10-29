Borat 2 Babysitter Says Maria Bakalova Deserves An Oscar For Her Performance

Borat 2 babysitter Jeanise Jones recently opened up about her experience of being in Borat 2 in an interview with Variety. She talked a bit about her concerns over the behaviour of Borat's daughter and her overall experience. Read ahead to know more what Jeanise Jones had to say about being in the film.

Jeanise Jones started off her interview by mentioning that she hadn't seen the movie yet and was planning to see it soon. She then added that initially, all she knew about the stint was about a documentary being filmed on a little girl from Kazakh. Jeanise explained how she was shocked to later find out the girl was actually a 24-year-old actor.

Jeanise then moved on to the topic of how she had a strange feeling about the entire process and that even her friend had warned her against going. One of Jeanise's friend also mentioned that she might get 'snatched' and she responded by saying that no one would do that as she not young and was Black. After a while, she flew to Washington to meet the girl.

Never thought of calling child services

Later on, Jeanise was asked if she ever wanted to call child services when she met Borat's daughter. She started off by saying 'No' and mentioned that she wasn't sure what kind of rights the young girl had as she belonged to a third world country. Jeanise also explained that she had suggested that Borat's daughter be taken into a real school to see how boys and girls function in normal society as she truly thought everything was real.

Jeanise then talked about her thoughts when Borat finally walked into the house. She mentioned it took her a minute to understand what was happening and added that it 'threw her off'. Jeanise recalls being doubtful about what was happening and talked about the unusual conversation she had with Borat. Finally, she added that she was paid a total of $3,600 and that she felt the amount was quite less for a movie. She also mentioned that the actor (Maria Bakalova) playing Borat's daughter deserves an Oscar as she 'definitely' fooled Jeanise.

