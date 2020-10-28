'Borat 2' Gets "tens Of Millions" Of Views Over Its Opening Weekend On Prime Video

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a mockumentary comedy project. The much-anticipated sequel, starring Sacha Baron Cohen in the lead, was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Now, the streaming platform claims that the movie grabbed millions of viewers in its opening weekend.

Borat sequel drew millions of viewers in opening weekend

Variety recently shared that Amazon Studios has made a big claim on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The company informed that the movie has garnered “tens of millions” of viewers globally on Prime Video in just its first weekend. The exact numbers were not revealed by the company.

TV analytics provider Samba TV reported Borat 2 estimated viewership at 1.6 million households in the U.S. over its opening weekend on smart TVs. The number of views on Amazon Prime Video of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is from October 22 to October 25, 2020. Bases on the data, the movie has surpassed Disney Plus’ premiere of Mulan, which registered around 1.12 million household stream over Labor Day weekend. However, the scenarios for both films are different. While Borat sequel included with Prime Video subscription, Disney Plus users had to pay a hefty amount of $30 for early access to the live-action movie.

According to Amazon, more than 1 million fans joined the Borat watch party last Thursday night, within the first few hours. They interacted in a live Q&A session with Baron Cohen’s Borat and participated in a worldwide dance party. The company has previously revealed that it has topped 150 million Prime customers globally until January 2020.

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said that Sacha Baron Cohen has “masterfully” created one of the most well-received films of these unprecedented times. She mentioned that it showcases some of the best and the worst of people, wrapped in one outrageous moment after another. Salke stated that with the tremendous launch of this global, tentpole movie, it is clear their customers around the world want content that is both relevant and entertaining.

Borat 2 cast includes Maria Bakalova, Dani Popescu, Manuel Vieru, Miroslav Toji, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and others. The movie is helmed by Jason Woliner in his feature directorial debut. Based on Borat Sagdiyev by Sacha Baron Cohen, the story is by Cohen, Anthony Hines, Nina Pedrad, and Dan Swimer.

Borat 2 plot shows the fictional Kazakh journalist and television personality’s daughter Tutar, who is to be offered as a bride to Vice President Mike Pence. The film received mostly positive responses from the critics as well as the audiences. It has a running time of around 96 minutes.

