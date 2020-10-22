'Borat 2' Reviews Out; Critics Call It A 'jaw-dropping Expose Of America'

Borat 2 is the highly anticipated sequel of the 2006 film Borat. The film stars well-known actor Sacha Baron Cohen in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around the character Borat. Borat 2 reviews are finally out and here’s what critics have to say about the film. Read ahead to know.

Borat 2 review

According to the Independent, Clarisse Loughrey gave the film a four-star rating. She called it a jaw-dropping expose of America. The LA Times’ Justin Chang praised the sequel for being scattershot, fitfully funny and sometimes weirdly poignant. BBC’s Nicholas Barber noted the timely release of the film and its overtly political agenda as key factors in its success. Peter Debruge of Variety called Borat 2 a staggering act of comedic revolt with built-in viral potential. He also added that the film was shaping up to be the kind of October surprise capable of sparking laughs, fueling public discourse and engaging voters as serious-minded messaging can’t.

Also Read: Before Borat 2, Sacha Baron Cohen Talks About Donning Trump Fat Suit, Crashing Pence Event

About Borat 2

Borat 2’s release took place on Friday, October 23 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The plot focuses on the character Borat who is a misogynist and racist man who wants people to reveal their inner prejudices. Sacha Baron Cohen essays the role of Borat Sagdiyev, a Kazakhstani television personality. The film is a sequel to the 2006 Borat film. Borat journeys through the United States from Kazakhstan amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the US election 2020.

Also Read:Sacha Baron Cohen Was 'terrified' To Play Role In 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7', Here's Why

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Movies

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for his enigmatic performances. The actor blends into each role with ease and that’s why he is a favourite among the audience. Sacha Baron Cohen’s movies include The Dictator, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. He has also lent his voice to the character of King Julien XIII in the Madagascar film series. His films also include The Jolly Boys’ Last Stand, Ali G Indahouse, Spyz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Les Miserables. Sacha Baron Cohen also appeared in the film The Trial of the Chicago 7, a legal drama film.

Image Credits: Still from Borat 2’s trailer

Also Read: Sacha Baron Cohen Risked His Life While Shooting For Borat 2, Shot In Dangerous Scenarios

Also Read: Borat 2 Trailer Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Causes Mayhem Again With Impeccable Comic Timing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.