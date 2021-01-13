'Boy Meets World's' Ethan Suplee Flaunts His Abs In Shirtless Pic Post Shedding 500 Pounds

After taking fans through his weight-loss journey, the Boy Meets World star Ethan Suplee took social media by surprise after he shared a picture of his 'visible abs' on Instagram. Along with flaunting his fit physique post-shedding over 500 pounds, Ethan revealed that he had set a goal of having visible abs last year. After attaining his last year's goal, the 44-year-old has now set a goal of having 'visible obliques' this year.

Ethan Suplee's shirtless photo leaves netizens gushing about it

While Ethan Suplee's weight loss journey has been inspiring for a lot of his fans, the American film and television actor has now shelled out major fitness goals for fans as he shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram today. Along with showing off his hunky physique, The Wolf of Wall Street actor shed light on how he successfully 'lost weight with every diet I stuck to in the past 20 years'. Ethan also penned a sweet note for his trainer and IFBB Pro Jared Feather to thank him for taking over programming for him. His caption read,

Last year I set a goal of having visible abs, here’s where I got to.

This year I would like visible obliques.

It’s going to be a wonderfully tough year.

I have successfully lost weight with every diet I stuck to in the past 20 years, but my goal was never more than that, lose weight. @rpdrmike opened my eyes to “maintenance periods,” and it’s really been within these that my goals have been refined and pinpointed.

When I got bogged down with going to fast or too slow, @jared_feather took over programming for me, and I cannot sing his praises enough, thank you, Jared.

On the other hand, his trainer Jared also shared a collage of his 'favourite shots' of the Boy Meets World star to express how proud he is of Ethan. The IFBB pro was all-praise about the 44-year-old as he wrote, "It has been awesome working with @ethansuplee over the course of the last year". He added, "Ethan, it has been an honour and I'm excited to help you achieve the next big goal: BUILD ALL OF THE LEAN TISSUE!!!!! (sic)".

