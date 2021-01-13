Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless On 'Shark Tank' To Perform 'ab Workout' For Promoting A Chair

Justin Bieber recently made a special appearance on the latest episode of the business reality television show Shark Tank, which aired on Friday, to give his approval to an ergonomic office chair. The Canadian songster featured in a pre-recorded video message on the American show, which was aired amidst a pitch to Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and Daymond John to name a few. However, Justin took everyone by surprise as he suddenly went shirtless in the promotional video.

Justin Bieber's shirtless photos from the latest 'Shark Tank' takes 'Sharks' by surprise

Justin Bieber appeared on the January 8th episode of Shark Tank to promote an office chair, built in a way that it allowed him to have a quick ab workout. The 26-year-old gave a demo of an All33 BackStrong chair in a promotional video for entrepreneur William Howenstein. In the video, Justin demonstrated that the chair allows one's pelvis to move naturally with the help of a built-in saddle and took off his shirt to perform an ab workout.

The Holy crooner flaunted his 'perfect posture' with his chest up and shoulders back in the pre-recorded video message and was all-praise about the All33 chair. He also demoed the chair for the viewers and gushed, "If you got to sit, this is it".

The Grammy Award-winning singer was seen sporting the iconic white 'Drew House' t-shirt from his fashion line and paired it with a pair of black shorts, a black cap and white sneakers. In the snippet shared by a Twitter handle from the Shark Tank episode, he is heard saying, "It’s the chair that moves like I do. I mean guys, look at this perfect posture. I got my chest up, shoulders back, I’m ready for anything. I'm doing a full ab workout right now".

Justin Bieber promovendo a cadeira "All 33" para Shark Tank.

However, even Justin Bieber's promotion could not help the CEO gain funding for his venture from the Sharks as they ended up passing on a half-million dollars for 2.5% of the company. Currently, ALL33 is taking pre-orders for their BackStrong C1 chair, which is said to be made out of vegan leather. According to ALL33's official website, the chair retails for $799.

