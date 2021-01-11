Tusshar Kapoor Shares His New Workout Video, Fans Call His Efforts 'Bohot Hard'

Tusshar Kapoor is an active user of his social media handles and he uses social media frequently to interact with his fans and followers. Of late, the 44-year-old actor has been sharing a lot of clips of his workout sessions and fans have been thoroughly enjoying them. Recently, Tusshar shared a video of his Saturday workout session. His followers responded to it with immense support and motivation for the star to use it to push himself further.

Tusshar's Saturday workout

On January 9, 2020, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor uploaded a workout video on his Instagram. In the video, he was seen being absolutely focused and dedicated to his Saturday special workout. Dressed in his blue workout tank tee, white and blue sports shorts and comfortable workout shoes, the actor appeared energetic and determined as he carried out his workout. In the caption, the actor spoke about how kick-starting something one might be procrastinating doing is half the battle won. He also added hashtags like #janvibes, #saturdayvibes, #staystrong, and #onlyyoucanprotectyourself as part of his inspiration to workout.

What his fans had to say?

His fans reacted in a very sweet and motivating manner to his workout video, as they always do. From claps to fire and heart emojis, they sent him countless supportive comments to motivate him to continue on this path. They wished him good health while applauding him for his dedication.

Tusshar Kapoor's fitness

Tusshar Kapoor's workout videos have been a delight for his fans to watch from time to time. People find them motivational and obtain the needed inspiration from them as well for their own fitness goals. He has shared several other such videos in the past as well that have been loved by fans. Take a look -

The actor has several popular films under his belt. While he rose to exceptional popularity through the comedic Golmaal series of films, he has delivered commendable performances in other films too. Some of them include Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), Khakee (2004), Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005), Dhol (2007), and Shootout at Wadala (2013).

