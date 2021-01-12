Pulkit Samrat Shares His Fitness Mantra, Says 'I Workout Till I Drop'

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has given a major fitness goals in his recent Instagram post, in which he detailed his fitness regime. The actor shared a picture from one of his gym sessions and penned a lengthy note with it. While explaining the importance of workout he also said that he balance his work with workout.

Pulkit Samrat shares his fitness mantra

In the picture, the actor can be seen lying on a bench while lifting weights. He captioned the post and narrated his story of working out in the gym. He wrote how he pushes for "one extra set" that gives him all the gains. He wrote, "How many hours do you workout? That’s what people keep asking me. Well... I workout till I drop! Literally!! No fixed hours. Your body tells you how much can it push on a particular day and when it needs to be rested. So I don’t follow a fixed number of hours or a fixed rest day kind of routine. I listen to my body and respect what it says. There are days when I hit the gym feeling low and unmotivated but end up working out for 90 minutes and then there are days when I feel am gonna kill it today, and end up working out for just 20 minutes! Whatever be the number of minutes that I workout for, the most important thing for me is to hit that “one extra set” by the end of it. That one extra set gives me all the gains. That for me is the game-changer.”

Earlier, last year the actor shared a similar post where he described the impact of lockdown on his body where he just spent the days binge-eating and not hitting the gym frequently. He had shared a picture from the gym while exercising under the guidance of his instructor. “Compromised my body a lot during the lockdown. Ate not too clean. Slept not too well. Hit the gym not too often. The body has a tendency to give you second chances. You got to listen to your body. This is my second chance to treat my body like a temple. Not gonna compromise from now on. We got to hit it hard and be consistent. Consistency is the key. So I made a promise to myself. Gonna eat clean, gonna be consistent, gonna practice oneness along with those hard grilling hours with the metal bars in the gym! It all becomes easy when you got your focus and a friend in your trainer like @sameerhansari ! The man’s a nutcase, a hard worker, a pusher, a motivator. Keep good company and good habits won’t leave you. Knock it outta the park with every chance you get,” he wrote then.

