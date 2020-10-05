Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Seek Equal Custody For Kids, Court Proceedings To Begin Monday

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie are set to face each other on Monday in the court for custody of their children. As per reports from ET Online, Brad Pitt will demand equal custody for their six children. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has had to face setbacks in the legal battle for custody of his children as the mutual agreement between the estranged couple fell apart in 2018 when Jolie filed a complaint about the judge overseeing their case.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children - three sons and three daughters. Of the children, three were adopted internationally, while three are biological. Both actors have demanded fair custody to be put in place and are reportedly keen on co-parenting and making it work. The former couple had reached an agreement in 2018, but that fell apart. In recent months, Jolie has filed a complaint about the private judge overseeing the proceedings, claiming that he had a conflict of interest because of financial links to Pitt’s attorneys.

As per reports, Brad had wanted to avoid the cour situation but was left with no choice after Jolie's complaint. The actor has been respectful of Angelina's parenting and knows that she does her best for the kids. However, he has also demanded equal presence in their kids' lives claiming that his love is important and needed. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had announced their engagement in 2012, married in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

