Jennifer Aniston Gushes As She Calls Brad Pitt 'sexy'; Watch Video

Post sharing a priceless moment back in January at the SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have taken the internet by storm once again. During a video meeting, Hollywood’s former lovers sat down at the table round of the 1982 cult teen comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The meeting was attended by many stars including Julie Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Matthew McConaughey and Morgan Freeman who was seen narrating in the video.

There came a point during the interaction, where Jennifer was seen reading her lines from the script that said, “Hi, Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”. The video then pans towards Brad, who is evidently seen trying to maintain a straight face. This moment of the duo has spread like wildfire on the internet, fans are retweeting it, again and again, expressing how much they love it. Take a look at their conversation here:

HOW IS THIS REAL IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/dnGsCmYtvS — sb (@chalametdune) September 18, 2020

The duo previously set the internet ablaze during the SAG Awards, when they bumped into each other. Their greeting went viral in seconds with fans wondering if the two are back to being on friendly terms. Pictures of the two sharing the adorable moment started doing the rounds on social media. Check it out here:

While there have been rumours about Jennifer and Brad being on civil terms, but neither of them has given confirmation about the same. The two have always remained tight-lipped about their equation and the nature of their relationship. Fans will witness their highly anticipated reunion almost 19 years after Brad made a cameo in Friends after 2001.

The former couple tied the knots in 2000 and remained married for five years post which the two filed for divorce. Brad Pitt then married his Mr & Mrs Smith co-actor Angelina Jolie in 2014. However, in 2016 Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable difference. Both Aniston and Brad are single at the moment, with their reunion coming in the picture, all the fans who were heartbroken with their separation are now thrilled to watch them together again.

