Brad Pitt’s Ex-girlfriends & Dating History That Fans Will Be Surprised To Know About

Brad Pitt is a very celebrated American actor and movie producer. The actor rose to fame with his character as a cowboy hitchhiker in the movie Thelma & Louise (1991) and has reached sky-high success ever since. Brad Pitt has been a public figure for over three decades now and his personal and professional life has always made the headlines. The actor has always been in the news for his very controversial love-life and list of love affairs. Here is Brad Pitt’s girlfriend's list that fans will be surprised to know. Read ahead.

Brad Pitt’s past relationships

Geena Davis

Brad Pitt and Geena Davis have co-starred opposite each other in Thelma & Louise, where their sizzling and intimate scenes had gained a lot of attention. According to reports from Fox News, Brad Pitt’s former roommate had revealed that the two actors’ on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life off-screen romance. This was rumoured to be happening during the time Geena Davis was about to split with husband, Jeff Goldblum.

Juliette Lewis

Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis have starred opposite each other in Too Young to Die? And Kalifornia. While the two were working together, the romance started to brew between the two and they dated for three long years. The two actors even lived together before they broke up. In 1995, Brad Pitt had revealed to Vanity Fair that he still had feelings for her when they both agreed to split.

EG Daily

Brad Pitt and the critically acclaimed actor, EG Daily were rumoured to be together for a very brief period. The fling turned into nothing serious and the two remain to be friendly with each other, even today. EG Daily had spoken about her past relationship with Brad Pitt during an interview with Daily Mail in 2016 where she described him as laid-back and called him a very down to earth person.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow started dating in 1994 during the shooting of the movie Se7en. The couple got engaged to each other in 1996, but later broke up in 1997. Gwyneth Paltrow had later told Howard Stern that Brad Pitt was “too good” for her and that her father was devastated after this decision as he loved Brad Pitt like a son.

Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in 1998. By 1999, the two were Hollywood’s most loved and celebrated couples. By 2000, the two got married to each other and were in a happy marriage. Things were good until Jennifer Aniston broke off their marriage in 2005 after Brad Pitt had an affair with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love during the shooting of their movie, Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005. The actor legally adopted all three of Angelina Jolie’s adopted children and the couple also welcomed three of their own biological children. The couple got married a decade after being together in 2014. Things between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie lasted a long time but the couple unfortunately officially divorced each other in 2019.

