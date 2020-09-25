Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Takes A Jibe At Ex-wife Angelina Jolie; Check Out How He Reacted

Nicole Poturalski, the girlfriend of Hollywood star Brad Pitt, recently made some strong remarks on Brad’s ex-wife Angelina stating ‘happy people don’t hate’, according to the speculations made by many fans. One of her followers also posted a comment on her Instagram post. Read further to know about this entire chaos on the internet.

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski recently uploaded a photo on Instagram with a strong caption. She ruffled some feathers when one of her fans responded to her post on which her caption was “happy people don’t hate”. One of her fans responded to her Instagram post and her caption to which she replied to her fan and justified herself.

What Brad Pitt said about Nicole Poturalski's comment

According to reports by US Weekly, Brad Pitt was okay with what Nicole commented on his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. While talking to the media outlet, Brad Pitt mentioned as to how he wasn’t angry or upset about Nicole’s remark on how ‘happy people don’t hate’. He usually keeps his personal life private and he decided not to drag this issue that happened between his girlfriend and Angelina Jolie.

It all began when Nicole took to her Instagram handle and posted this picture with a caption stating ‘happy people don’t hate’. One of her fans then commented, “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina. Practice what you preach, girl.” While being attacked through the comment, Nicole responded, “Not hating [on] anyone.” She later responded to the comment again by saying, ”WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS. This eventually led to many reports of Brad getting angry about the remark made by his girlfriend. But the actor revealed to the media outlet recently that he did not have any problems with Nicole coming to his sweet defense and in fact found it flattering. He also added as to how “loved and cherished” he felt while being in a relationship with Nicole.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Brad and Angelina got married in the year 2014. They have six children together, out of which three were adopted by them. The couple was legally separated in the year 2019. The pair has been seen in two movies together, namely Mr. & Mrs. Smith and By The Sea.

Image Source- Nicole Poturalski Instagram & Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Instagram Fan Pages

