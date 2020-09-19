Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Interaction At 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Invites Memes

Hollywood’s former sweethearts Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston recently reunited for the first time after decades on Thursday, September 17, at the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table. Within seconds the video had become a viral sensation on the internet. Fans also were quick to notice the flirty and unsettling energy between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, as the former recited a flirtatious dialogue from her script.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston memes

The video has taken all social media by storm with fans flooding the internet with hilarious memes of the duo’s interaction. Especially, the scene where Jennifer can be seen calling Brad ‘cute and sexy’ has been the main highlight of the round table interaction. Check out the memes that have surfaced online here:

Your divorced aunt who runs a community theater in New Mexico and loves using the word “yoni” pic.twitter.com/EHIcItJVab — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 18, 2020

When I tell you Shia LaBeouf was DEDICATED to this role. #FastTimesLive



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eTg1qtFL0s — Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) September 18, 2020

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunite For 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Virtual Table

It so happened that during the video meeting of the 1982’s cult teen comedy, Jennifer narrated her lines from the script that read, “Hi, Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will, you come to me?”. On the other hand, when the camera pans towards Pitt, he can be struggling to keep a straight face. This priceless moment has set the internet ablaze with their fans expressing how much they are loving to watch the duo together.

HOW IS THIS REAL IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/dnGsCmYtvS — sb (@chalametdune) September 18, 2020

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunite Onscreen After 19 Years, Here's What Happened

The meeting was attended by several A-listers of Hollywood including Julie Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel. After Jennifer recited her dialogues, the other panellists couldn’t control themselves and burst out in laughter. Veteran star Morgan Freeman was seen doing the narration part throughout the video.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston Gushes As She Calls Brad Pitt 'sexy'; Watch Video

Officially known as Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live Fast Time At Ridgemont High, the virtual event was a fundraiser for the CORE organisation and REFORM Alliance. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated reunion of the former couple happened almost after 19 years. Both Brad and Jennifer have never starred together in a feature film. The two was last seen onscreen in Jennifer’s highly acclaimed television sitcom Friends in 2001 when the couple was married to each other. Now, watching the duo together has made all their fans enthralled with their collaboration.

ALSO READ| ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ Table Read: How To Watch Jennifer Aniston-Brad Reunion?

(Promo Image Source: Still from 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.