‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ Table Read: How To Watch Jennifer Aniston-Brad Reunion?

On September 17, 2020, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited for the 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read. While Brad Pitt played the role of Brad Hamilton, his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston portrayed Linda Barrett. This 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read is a part of Dane Cook’s Feelin’ A-Live series. The hourlong event will raise money for Fast Times star Sean Penn and Ann Lee’s CORE nonprofitable causes like coronavirus fund reliefs etc. Here’s how to watch the event.

How to watch 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read?

The 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read was live on September 17, 2020. The event was scheduled to air on August 21, however, it was later postponed due to technical difficulties. The event started airing at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT. It included scenes from the 1982 cult classic and a special message from director Amy Heckerling and writer Cameron Crowe.

On September 17, the reading streamed live on the CORE Facebook page. The Feelin’ A-Live special will also air on LiveXLive, which is a free music and events service. The video of the 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read is available on the CORE Facebook page. 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read can also be watched online. It is currently streaming on Starz. It is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Youtube and Google Play.

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read highlights

The 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read also features Sean Penn, Shia LeBeouf, John Legend, and Matthew, alongside Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Aniston. Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman narrates the story. Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt performed the movie’s daydream sequence. It happens after Stacy Hamilton organizes a pool party where Brad visits. Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts plays the role of Stacy. According to a report by Daily Mail, Morgan Freeman's narration included was only selected scenes. He also described the scene where Stacy Hamilton walks back home after she gets water in her ears.

About 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' table read

The virtual event, officially known as Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live Fast Times At Ridgemont High, was a fundraiser for the CORE organisation and REFORM Alliance. It was for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Organized Relief Effort has Sean Penn as the co-founder. This fundraiser will provide money for coronavirus testing and relief services in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated reunion of former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt was witnessed by the audience after 19 years. They were last seen when Brad Pitt was invited as a guest at his ex-wife’s TV show in 2001. However, the duo has never shared screen space for a feature film.

Image Courtesy: Still from 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read

