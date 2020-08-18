Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunite For 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Virtual Table

On Monday, August 17, CORE foundation shared that Hollywood actors Brad Pitt will be joining Jennifer Aniston, and others for a virtual reading of Hollywood hit film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The upcoming session is organised by actor-writer Sean Penn. It will be streamed live on his Non Profit organisation- CORE's social media page on August 21 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT.

Sharing the news online, CORE foundation wrote: "We are going back to Ridgemont High! Our co-founder #SeanPenn, Jennifer Aniston, #JuliaRoberts, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding and #ShiaLaBeouf will star in FAST TIMES LIVE, a virtual table read of the classic 1982 film brought to you by our friend Dane Cook. The live event will benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of CORE and REFORM." (sic)

Check out the video:

UPDATE: #FastTimesLive will now be streaming on Friday, August 21 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Check out our most recent posts... Posted by CORE on Thursday, 13 August 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite for Fast Times at Ridgemont High's virtual reading

Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual reading session also have actors like Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Colding, Jimmy Kimmel, and others in the cast. The virtual read session is organised by Sean Penn's Non-Profit organisation CORE. Interestingly, the virtual read will reunite the ex-couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on a film project after their divorce in 2005.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, starring Sean Penn and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the lead, narrates the tale of a bunch of high school kids, who are having the best time of their lives in school. The movie directed by Amy Heckerling was one of the highest-grossing films of its time. Interestingly, the movie brought Sean Penn to the limelight.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in SAG Awards

Ex-couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were recently in the news after their adorable video was shared on one of their fan pages. In the video, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hugged each other warmly. The ex-couple since their divorce in 2005 has been cordial with one other.

What's next for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in David Leitch's Bullet Train with Joey King. Thereafter, Brad Pitt has Damien Chazelle's Babylon with Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston will be seen in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show's second season. The second season's shooting is currently stalled due to the pandemic. However, reports have it that the shooting for the series will soon begin.

