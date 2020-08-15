Forbes Celebrity 100: Meryl Streep To Brad Pitt; Celebs Who Grew Up In Small Cities

Although there are several celebrities who have been fortunate enough to inherit the fame of their parents, there exist several celebrities across the world, who have started their careers from scratch to global domination. Some of the richest people grew up with nothing, given the millions they might have now. Their tales of rags-to-rich show that with hard work, determination, talent and much luck.

All proved, however, that where a person begins doesn't decide where they end up, and wherever a person comes from, all it takes is talent, hard work to end up enticing the masses with glimpses of the good life through social media profiles of their own. Here’s taking a look at the list of 100 Celebrities, who featured on Forbes Celebrity 100, who grew up in small cities.

Dolly Parton | Locust Ridge, Tennessee Brad Pitt | Shawnee, Oklahoma Ellen DeGeneres | Metairie, Louisiana Martina McBride | Sharon, Kan. Britney Spears | Kentwood, Louisiana Oprah Winfrey | Kosciusko, Miss. Carrie Underwood | Checotah, Okla. Meryl Streep | Summit, N.J. Pink | Doylestown, Pa. Johnny Depp | Owensboro, Ky. Gisele Bundchen | Horizontina, Brazil Demi Moore | Roswell, N.M. Chris Pratt | Virginia, Minn. Jessica Biel | Ely, Minn. Winona Ryder | Winona, Minn. Scottie Pippen | Hamburg, Ark. Taylor Swift | Wyomissing Township, Pa. Miranda Lambert | Lindale, Texas Larry Bird | French Lick, Ind. Ben Roethlisberger | Lima, Ohio Johnny Carson | Corning, Iowa Karl Malone | Summerfield, La. Jerry Rice| Crawford, Miss. Leighton Meester | Marco Island, Fla Channing Tatum | Cullman, Ala. Steve Carell | Acton, Mass. John Legend | Springfield, Ohio Chrissy Teigen | Delta, Utah. Walter Payton | Columbia, Miss. Eminem | St. Joseph, Mo. Miley Cyrus | Franklin, Tenn. Derek Jeter | Pequannock Township, N.J. Jennifer Lawrence | Indian Hills, Ky. Mel Gibson | Peekskill, N.Y. Neil Armstrong | Wapakoneta, Ohio Madonna | Bay City, Mich. Matthew McConaughey | Uvalde, Texas Judy Garland | Grand Rapids, Minn. James Dean | Marion, Ind. Josh Hutcherson | Union, Ky. Paula Deen | Albany, Ga. Rachel Ray | Glens Falls, N.Y Nick Jonas | Wyckoff, N.J Sarah Jessica Parker | Nelsonville, Ohio Sarah Silverman | Bedford, N.H Christian Bale | Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales Betty White | Oak Park, Ill Melissa McCarthy | Plainfield, Ill Bill Murray | Evanston, Ill Dax Shepard | Highland, Mich Kristen Bell | Huntington Woods, Mich Penn Jillette | Greenfield, Mass Elvis Presley | Tupelo, Miss Charles Barkley | Leeds, Ala Jim Gaffigan| Chesterton, Ind Mia Hamm | Selma, Ala Wilma Rudolph | St. Bethlehem, Tenn Jackie Robinson | Cairo, Ga Billy Joel | Hicksville, N.Y Tina Turner | Nutbush, Tenn Sugar Ray Robinson | Ailey, Ga John Mellencamp | Seymour, Ind Ernie Pyle | Dana, Ind Larry the Cable Guy | Pawnee, Ind Nolan Ryan | Refugio, Texas Sam Kinison | Yakima, Wash Richard Pryor | Peoria, Ill Kurt Cobain | Aberdeen, Wash Wendy Williams | Asbury Park, N.J Bruce Springsteen | Freehold, N.J Fred Rogers | Latrobe, Pa Selena Gomez | Grand Prairie, Texas Michael Jackson | Gary, Ind Mariah Carey | Huntington, N.Y Daniel Gilbert | Southfield, Mich Dr. Phil | Vinita, Okla. Blake Shelton | Ada, Okla. Danica Patrick | Roscoe, Ill. Meghan Trainor | Nantucket, Mass. Bubba Watson | Bagdad, Fla. John Walsh | Auburn, N.Y. Willie Mays | Westfield, Ala. David Lee Roth | Bloomington, Ind. George Clinton | Kannapolis, N.C Julia Roberts | Smyrna, Ga. Bob Dylan | Duluth, Minn. Tommy Lee Jones | San Saba, Texas Kristen Wiig | Canandaigua, N.Y. Megan Fox | Oak Ridge, Tenn. Stephen Colbert | James Island, S.C. Zach Galifianakis | Wilkesboro, N.C. Sheryl Swoopes | Brownfield, Texas Tom Brokaw | Webster, S.D. Walter Cronkite | Saint Joseph, Mo. Isaac Hayes | Covington, Tenn. Dakota Fanning | Conyers, Ga. Luke Perry | Mansfield, Ohio Carmen Electra | Sharonville, Ohio Randy Moss | Rand, W. Va. Meg Ryan | Fairfield, Ct.

