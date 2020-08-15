Last Updated:

Forbes Celebrity 100: Meryl Streep To Brad Pitt; Celebs Who Grew Up In Small Cities

Some of the richest people grew up with nothing, here’s a look at the list of 100 Celebrities, who featured on Forbes Celebrity 100, who grew up in small cities

Forbes Celebrity 100

Although there are several celebrities who have been fortunate enough to inherit the fame of their parents, there exist several celebrities across the world, who have started their careers from scratch to global domination. Some of the richest people grew up with nothing, given the millions they might have now. Their tales of rags-to-rich show that with hard work, determination, talent and much luck.

All proved, however, that where a person begins doesn't decide where they end up, and wherever a person comes from, all it takes is talent, hard work to end up enticing the masses with glimpses of the good life through social media profiles of their own. Here’s taking a look at the list of 100 Celebrities, who featured on Forbes Celebrity 100, who grew up in small cities.

  1. Dolly Parton | Locust Ridge, Tennessee
  2. Brad Pitt | Shawnee, Oklahoma
  3. Ellen DeGeneres | Metairie, Louisiana
  4. Martina McBride | Sharon, Kan.
  5. Britney Spears | Kentwood, Louisiana
  6. Oprah Winfrey | Kosciusko, Miss.
  7. Carrie Underwood | Checotah, Okla.
  8. Meryl Streep | Summit, N.J.
  9. Pink | Doylestown, Pa.
  10. Johnny Depp | Owensboro, Ky.
  11. Gisele Bundchen | Horizontina, Brazil 
  12. Demi Moore | Roswell, N.M.
  13. Chris Pratt | Virginia, Minn.
  14. Jessica Biel | Ely, Minn.
  15. Winona Ryder | Winona, Minn.
  16. Scottie Pippen | Hamburg, Ark.
  17. Taylor Swift | Wyomissing Township, Pa.
  18. Miranda Lambert | Lindale, Texas 
  19. Larry Bird | French Lick, Ind.
  20. Ben Roethlisberger | Lima, Ohio 
  21. Johnny Carson | Corning, Iowa 
  22. Karl Malone | Summerfield, La.
  23. Jerry Rice| Crawford, Miss.
  24. Leighton Meester | Marco Island, Fla
  25. Channing Tatum | Cullman, Ala.
  26. Steve Carell | Acton, Mass.
  27. John Legend | Springfield, Ohio 
  28. Chrissy Teigen | Delta, Utah.
  29. Walter Payton | Columbia, Miss.
  30. Eminem | St. Joseph, Mo.
  31. Miley Cyrus | Franklin, Tenn.
  32. Derek Jeter | Pequannock Township, N.J.
  33. Jennifer Lawrence | Indian Hills, Ky.
  34. Mel Gibson | Peekskill, N.Y.
  35. Neil Armstrong | Wapakoneta, Ohio 
  36. Madonna | Bay City, Mich.
  37. Matthew McConaughey | Uvalde, Texas 
  38. Judy Garland | Grand Rapids, Minn.
  39. James Dean | Marion, Ind.
  40. Josh Hutcherson | Union, Ky.
  41. Paula Deen | Albany, Ga.
  42. Rachel Ray | Glens Falls, N.Y
  43. Nick Jonas | Wyckoff, N.J
  44. Sarah Jessica Parker | Nelsonville, Ohio 
  45. Sarah Silverman | Bedford, N.H
  46. Christian Bale | Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales 
  47. Betty White | Oak Park, Ill
  48. Melissa McCarthy | Plainfield, Ill
  49. Bill Murray | Evanston, Ill
  50. Dax Shepard | Highland, Mich
  51. Kristen Bell | Huntington Woods, Mich
  52. Penn Jillette | Greenfield, Mass
  53. Elvis Presley | Tupelo, Miss
  54. Charles Barkley | Leeds, Ala
  55. Jim Gaffigan| Chesterton, Ind
  56. Mia Hamm | Selma, Ala
  57. Wilma Rudolph | St. Bethlehem, Tenn
  58. Jackie Robinson | Cairo, Ga
  59. Billy Joel | Hicksville, N.Y
  60. Tina Turner | Nutbush, Tenn
  61. Sugar Ray Robinson | Ailey, Ga
  62. John Mellencamp | Seymour, Ind
  63. Ernie Pyle | Dana, Ind
  64. Larry the Cable Guy | Pawnee, Ind
  65. Nolan Ryan | Refugio, Texas 
  66. Sam Kinison | Yakima, Wash
  67. Richard Pryor | Peoria, Ill
  68. Kurt Cobain | Aberdeen, Wash
  69. Wendy Williams | Asbury Park, N.J
  70. Bruce Springsteen | Freehold, N.J
  71. Fred Rogers | Latrobe, Pa
  72. Selena Gomez | Grand Prairie, Texas
  73. Michael Jackson | Gary, Ind
  74. Mariah Carey | Huntington, N.Y
  75. Daniel Gilbert | Southfield, Mich
  76. Dr. Phil | Vinita, Okla.
  77. Blake Shelton | Ada, Okla.
  78. Danica Patrick | Roscoe, Ill.
  79. Meghan Trainor | Nantucket, Mass.
  80. Bubba Watson | Bagdad, Fla.
  81. John Walsh | Auburn, N.Y.
  82. Willie Mays | Westfield, Ala.
  83. David Lee Roth | Bloomington, Ind.
  84. George Clinton | Kannapolis, N.C
  85. Julia Roberts | Smyrna, Ga.
  86. Bob Dylan | Duluth, Minn.
  87. Tommy Lee Jones | San Saba, Texas 
  88. Kristen Wiig | Canandaigua, N.Y.
  89. Megan Fox | Oak Ridge, Tenn.
  90. Stephen Colbert | James Island, S.C. 
  91. Zach Galifianakis | Wilkesboro, N.C. 
  92. Sheryl Swoopes | Brownfield, Texas 
  93. Tom Brokaw | Webster, S.D. 
  94. Walter Cronkite | Saint Joseph, Mo. 
  95. Isaac Hayes | Covington, Tenn. 
  96. Dakota Fanning | Conyers, Ga.
  97. Luke Perry | Mansfield, Ohio 
  98. Carmen Electra | Sharonville, Ohio 
  99. Randy Moss | Rand, W. Va. 
  100. Meg Ryan | Fairfield, Ct. 

