Jennifer Aniston Says 'FRIENDS' Predicted The Year 2020, Shares A Video; See Clip

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston took to her social media account and shared a compilation of videos from her hit sitcom FRIENDS. While sharing the video, Aniston revealed that the popular sitcom had already predicted 2020 is not going to be a special year. She shared snippets from the show where the characters are talking about 2020 and about the year not going great.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Gets Emmy Nomination For 'The Morning Show' 11 Years After Her Last One

Jennifer Aniston’s FRIENDS video

The video shared by Jennifer Aniston starts with Matthew Perry’s character Chandler Bing talking about it being the year 2020. It proceeds to David Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller talking about how the year was supposed to be good but it wasn’t. It then shows Lisa Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffey telling Chandler Bing to wash his hands.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Has A Positive Take On 'Friends' Reunion Delay; Here's What She Said

Matt Le Blanc’s character Joey Tribbiani talks about staying indoors and that it is not being good outside. Towards the end of the video, Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Greene can be heard saying that she’s been going through a rough time. She goes on to say that despite the days being difficult, the nights are even more troublesome.

Jennifer Aniston is best known for her character of Rachel Greene in FRIENDS. Aniston and her other FRIENDS co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc will be soon seen in a FRIENDS reunion special. It has been reported that HBO Max, the streaming service which will air the FRIENDS Reunion Special, is restricted only to the United States of America.

ALSO READ: FRIENDS Cast's Look Alike Video Trends As Influencers Nail An Iconic Scene; Watch

It has also been reported that the unscripted episode has been brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA. According to reports, HBO Max has paid a whopping amount of USD 425 million to buy the rights of the Emmy-winning sitcom. The upcoming streaming service will have all 236 episodes of FRIENDS.

FRIENDS has been Netflix’s most-viewed series, which will not be available on the streaming service after the launch of HBO Max. There is no information if HBO Max will be coming to India anytime soon.

ALSO READ: FRIENDS Reunion Might Not Be Available For Streaming In India; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.