Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Daughter: 3 Things To Know About True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is quite attached to her daughter True Thompson. She was born in April 2018. The mother-daughter duo makes the most of their time by hitting beaches and showing off their similar outfits. Khloe Kardashian shares pictures of True occasionally on her official Instagram account, and fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable she is. So, we have mentioned three rarely known things about True Thompson that you must know. Read ahead.

True Thompson was born in Cleveland

The Kardashian family is huge. There are six siblings in the family and their respective children, making them a well-woven and busy family group. All of them have been living together in Calabasas, California and were born at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. However, according to reports, True Thompson is the only Kardashian child, who was born outside of California. Her father Tristan Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. So, Khloe Kardashian’s baby’s birth took place in Cleveland. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Malika Haqq were also present there at the time of True's birth.

True Thompson's name

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for keeping distinct names for their children. After North West was born, the family begin giving unique names for their children. As per a report, when Khloe Kardashian had to figure out her daughter’s name, she turned to her grandmother for suggestion and guidance. Her maternal grandmother, MJ, decided to name her granddaughter True. It was reportedly Khloe Kardashian’s great grandfather’s name. So, she planned to proceed with the name True Thompson for her baby. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson’s photo with MJ.

True Thompson's sisters

True Thompson is one of the youngest Kardashian kids. So, she gets a lot of attention and pampers from her older cousins, who keep an eye out for her. North and Penelope are the oldest among others, and they bonded with True since her birth in 2018. According to reports, Khloe Kardashian revealed that the two have been taking good care of their younger sister and share special moments with her. While North and Penelope look after Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, she is more attached to Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi. It is because True is closer in age with them. So, the trio is usually hanging out together at either Kylie Jenner or Khloe Kardashian’s place. On many occasions, they are also visible posing for their photos together.

