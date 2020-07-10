Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Hollywood has made movies on a wide variety of unique concepts and ideas. One such concept is the swapping of souls and bodies. Here are some of the best movies that deal with the concept of swapping of souls and bodies that you must watch right away. Read on to know more details:

Movies on swapping of souls and bodies

18 Again (1988)

18 Again is a Paul Flaherty-directorial. The movie cast Charlie Schlatter, George Burns, and Tony Roberts as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an aging ruthless businessman who swaps bodies with his grandson in the wake of getting into a car accident.

Virtual Sexuality (1999)

Virtual Sexuality is a Nick Hurran-directorial. The movie stars Laura Fraser, Rupert Penry Jones, and Luke de Lacey as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a frustrated teenage girl who creates her ''perfect man'' in a virtual reality machine and in a freak accident gives him life, that ends up with hilarious results.

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hot Chick is a Tom Brady-directorial. The film features Rob Schneider, Rachel McAdams, and Anna Faris as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an attractive and popular teenager, who is mean-spirited toward others, finds herself in the body of an older man, and must find a way to get back to her original body.

The Change-Up (2011)

The Change-Up is a David Dobkin directorial. The movie cast Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman, and Olivia Wilde as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Dave, a married man with three kids and a loving wife, and Mitch, a single man who has a very healthy sexual life. One fateful night, lightning strikes, and Dave and Mitch's bodies are switched.

Child’s Play (2019)

Child’s Play is directed by Lars Klevberg. The movie stars Tim Matheson, Ben Andrusco-Daon, and Zahra Anderson as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a mother who gives her 13-year-old son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

