Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Kim Kardashian and her family, recently broke their quarantine for Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Scott Disick’s birthday party. The reality show star took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the birthday party and shared her experience of being around a ‘group of people’ for the first time in months. Take a look at the picture shared:

Kim shared a series of pictures on Instagram, which features the beauty mogul posing along with mother Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. With the pictures shared, Kim wrote: “We celebrated Scott’s b’day a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group). It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?”. Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the US to curb the COVID spread, Kim Kardashian has been sharing her lockdown shenanigans on social media.

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable picture of her four children namely North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. As seen in the picture shared, Kim’s eldest daughter, North beams at the camera while posing with her arms around her little brother Psalm, while Saint dons a brown shirt and grey bottoms as he gives mom Kim a peace sign in the sweet snap. Take a look at the picture shared by Kim Kardashian:

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 2.1 Million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed and has surpassed the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Brazil, Russia and India combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,83,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and California, which have reported nearly 1,66,000 and 1,48,000 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 1,17,400 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world. Meanwhile, there are more than 78,35,340 positive COVID-19 cases in the world and reported 4,31,141 cases have been recorded.

