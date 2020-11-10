Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's Bodyguard Mark Billingham Opens Up About Working With Ex-couple

Mark 'Billy' Billingham, a former SAS soldier, recently opened up about how it was to work with the power couple Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie as their bodyguard. The 55-year-old worked with the former couple and their six children for a period of six months. Read on to know what he has to say.

Mark Billingham on working with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Mark 'Billy' Billingham has worked with Jolie and Pitt for a period of 18 months. His experience of working with the two taught him a lot and he was impressed with the couple’s time management skills, he told Woman’s Day in a recent interview. He also mentioned that the two were most concerned about who went near their children and the safety of their children.

The couple’s children and their safety were the most important to them and they were always concerned about them getting kidnapped as it is all about the money, said Billingham. The former couple has six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Billy explained how the now-divorced couple’s time management skills surprised him. He said that the two always had time to do everything, from work to their family life and charity. He added that working with them has taught him a lot and similarly even they learned from working with Billy; he said that the best part about working with them was the mutual respect that Jolie-Pitt and Mark had for each other.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love on the sets of their movie Mr. & Mrs Smith, while the former was still married to the Friends star Jennifer Aniston. They were in a relationship for 10 years and finally tied the knot in France in the year 2014 only to get a divorce 2 years later in September 2016. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for full physical custody of their children.

