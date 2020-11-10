'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jon Hamm Teases Conflict With Tom Cruise's Character

Top Gun: Maverick is an upcoming action drama film. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it stars Tom Cruise as he makes a comeback as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The movie will also introduce new characters which include Mad Men and Good Omens star Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Cyclone. Now the actor teased his conflict with Cruise’s character.

Top Gun: Maverick star Jon Hamm teases clash with Tom Cruise

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Jon Hamm talked about his forthcoming film Top Gun: Maverick. He said that his character has a sort of tangentially related to Viper. The actor stated that it is not so much of a father figure, the way Viper was to Tom Cruise. He mentioned that his character is the air boss of the fighter wing. He has a lot of authority and responsibility. Hamm asserted that when that rubs up against Maverick, there is friction, as people would guess.

Jon Hamm shared his experience of filming Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise. He said that Tom is 100 percent movie star and 100 percent a leader. He explained that on Mad Men, he learned that if the person at the top of the food chain behaves in a certain way, then that is how the rest of the folks are going to behave. The actor stated that Cruise is always ready, prepared and on time.

Hamm asserted that Tom Cruise got 900 things going on that one does not even know about. But that never comes into the daily work. He revealed that if there was any pressure to perform and be great or uphold the legacy of this film, it did not show. The actor said that one could tell that Tom Cruise was having the time of his life and that enthusiasm completely washed over the rest of the cast.

John Hamm recalled his first day on Top Gun: Maverick sets. He mentioned that he told Tom Cruise this must be just surreal for him. To literally be in the same hanger after 30 years. In nearly the same costume. The actor asked Cruise what’s that like? And he replied saying that it is unreal.

Top Gun: Maverick cast also includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 2, 2021.

