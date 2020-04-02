Brad Pitt's Best Of Quotes That Will Totally Win Your Hearts!

An Academy Award Winner, Brad Pitt is best known for his films like Fight Club, Mr and Mrs Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, 12 Years a Slave, and many more. He bagged his first Oscar in the Best Picture category as a producer for 12 Years a Slave. Some of his lengthy and high-profile relationships include Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie. With a huge fan following, Pitt has never stopped winning more fans over. Here are some of Brad Pitt's quotes that you will love.

Brad Pitt's quotes that make him sound cooler

You can’t be different for different’s sake, and this doesn’t always work, but you have to separate yourself from the normal read. Of course, it has to be truthful. If it’s not truthful, don’t waste your time.

With sons and father, there’s an inexplicable connection and imprint that your father leaves on you.

I believe you make your day. You make your life. So much of it is all perception, and this is the form that I built for myself. I have to accept it and work within those compounds, and it’s up to me.

When I received my first paycheck from my now known day job, I spent it on a period Craftsman chair and a Frank Lloyd Wright-wannabe lamp. With my second paycheck, I bought a stereo.

Where I grew up, we started out in Oklahoma and then moved to Missouri, it was considered hubris to talk about yourself. And the downside of that was that ideas rarely got exchanged, or true feelings.

I was very curious about the world even at a young age, and I don’t know at what point I became aware that other cultures believed in different religions, and my question was, ‘Well, why don’t they get to go to Heaven then?'

I tell young guys, don’t make choices because somebody else is telling you it’s good from a career maintenance perspective.

You must lose everything in order to gain anything.

