Brad Pitt's Mother WARNS Him, Asks Actor To Stay Away From Jennifer Aniston?

Earlier it was reported that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had been making sweet gestures at the SAG Awards and since then, fans and many reports are rooting for the duo to get back together. Several reports have also revealed the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have currently been living together and are planning to go down the family way. However, none of the actors have confirmed the same.

Apart from these rumours, it was also reported that Brad Pitt’s mom Jane Etta Pitt has spoken to Brad Pitt with regards to the rumours that are going around him and Jennifer Aniston. It was also reported that Brad Pitt’s mom is very close to Jennifer Aniston. Jane Etta Pitt has also reportedly warned Brad Pitt to not mess with Jen.

It was also reported that Jane wants Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to enjoy a long term relation. Therefore, she does not want Brad Pitt to do something that might take a toll on their relationship. No official statements have confirmed the same.

As per reports, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reuniting to help their daughters. It was reported that their daughters recently underwent surgery, therefore Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are supporting them till their recovery. It was also reported that Brad Pitt has missed the Bafta Awards to spend time with his daughters.

