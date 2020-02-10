Brad Pitt Mocks Senate's Impeachment Trial Against Donald Trump At Oscars 2020

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt who received an Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards for the Best Supporting Actor made an impeachment joke during his acceptance speech on February 9. The 56-year-old actor said that he got 45 seconds to make his acceptance speech which is 45 seconds more than the Republican-led Senate gave to Johnson Bolton this week as the house acquitted US President Donald Trump of all impeachment charges.

"They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin (Tarantino) does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing."

Read - Did Brad Pitt Drop Out Of The BAFTAs To Go Meet His Estranged Son Maddox?

For a quick acquittal of Trump, the house voted 53-47 along the party lines to reject a proposal from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer which would have issued a subpoena for US President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton's testimony. Bolton had previously said that he would testify only if subpoenaed in the trail.

The former security advisor who was fired by the US President was seen as the most important person who was not heard in the impeachment investigation into US President's dealings with foreign politicians. Bolton is reportedly the centre figure who had been present during the events in question which were crucial to the investigation. However, Bolton wasn't called to testify in the investigation.

Read - Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio's Hug Is Making People Emotional On Internet

Brad Pitt's first Oscar

Brad Pitt received his first-ever Oscars for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While the moment itself was quite ecstatic, what is winning netizens' heart is the hug shared by Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio before the former went on stage to receive the award.

After Pitt's name was announced for the best supporting actor award, the Fight Club star hugged Leonardo DiCaprio before proceeding towards the stage. The moment has since gone viral on social media with many dubbing the moment as the best moment from the Oscars 2020. The 'bromance' between the two greatest stars left fans emotional on the microblogging platform.

My heart was beating so fast

And when Brad hug Leo...

I’m dead 😂#Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/S4W4MZviZo — แพรติ่งผู้ชายวัยภูมิฐาน 💫 (@___pareeya) February 10, 2020

Read - Oscars 2020:Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor For OUATIH, Laura Dern For Marriage Story

Read - Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Dedicates His Win To His Children, Thanks Leo In The Speech

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.