Brad Pitt Celebrates New Year In Turks And Caicos With Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Flea

Brad Pitt leads a lavish lifestyle by anyone's standards and is often seen going on vacations and enjoying himself. Many mega celebrities all around the world flew to various destinations to enjoy the Christmas and New Year season and welcome the start of 2021; and so did Brad Pitt. The star was seen enjoying his vacation in Turks and Caicos with his friend, Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Flea, who is the bassist. Have a look at more details of the star actors vacation and what activities he indulged in the trip.

Brad Pitt enjoys vacation in Turks and Caicos with Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Flea

Brad Pitt was seen with Flea, who happens to be a good friend of the actor, where he was snorkelling, according to People Magazine. The actor was seen wearing a snorkel mask on a boat, and the several tattoos on his back were also spotted as he prepared to dive in the water. It was recently reported in the US Weekly that the actor would be celebrating the Christmas with his children Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The plan did not seem to work out and hence Brad was seen enjoying the Holiday season with his friend.

The report had also stated that Angelina Jolie would herself be joining the vacation so that both of them could have quality time with their children, but that did not work out. A source had said in the report that both Brad and Angelina are responsible for the conflict and that their children were the “collateral damage”. While the actor had kept his holiday plans out of the limelight, he was eventually spotted on his trip to Turks and Caicos.

Brad Pitt was recently linked with the famous German model Nicole Poturalski, but seem to have parted ways with her even as the rumours of them dating started to grow. The battle for the legal custody of Brad Pitt and former wife Angelina Jolie has been going on for quite some time. But while this conflict is still unfolding in his personal life, on the profession front, he seems to be doing well. He had recently won the Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor for the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

