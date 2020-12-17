'Bad Bunny' Bags Role In Brad Pitt Starrer Upcoming Action Film 'Bullet Train'

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has now bagged an interesting role in Brad Pitt starrer upcoming action film Bullet Train. According to Deadline, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Masi Oka, Brian Tyree Henry, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon and Zazie Beetz will complete the ensemble cast of the movie. Helmed by David Leith, the filmmaker will also reportedly supervise the scriptwriting process headlined by Zak Olkewicz.

Although nothing much about the movie’s plot has been unveiled by the makers but the film is reportedly based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, written by author Kotara Isaka. The outlet also suggests that Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train in collaboration with Antoine Fuqua. The news has made curious who are expecting makers to release an official statement about the film.

ALSO READ| Bad Bunny Drops Surprise Album Called 'El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo', Fans Shower Love

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is all set to make his acting debut in American Sole. Bankrolled by popular actor and comedian Kevin Hart, American Sole will also star Pete Davidson, Camila Mendes, Offset and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Along with this, Bad Bunny will also feature in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s drug drama Narcos: Mexico.

ALSO READ| Corona Commercial With Bad Bunny, Snoop Dogg Is Ode To The Brand's Latin Roots In The US

The plot of the series focuses on the illegal drug trade in Mexico, whereas the original series centred on the illegal drug trade in Colombia. On October 28, 2020, Netflix renewed the series for a third season leaving fans excited to watch Bad Bunny in this crime drama. When it comes to music, 2020 was a successful year for the Puerto Rican rapper. His most recent album titled, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo featured number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

ALSO READ| 'European Vacation' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 1985 Comedy Film

This made Bad Bunny the first artist whose all-Spanish album claimed the top spot on the list. Bad Bunny was also declared number 1 artist globally on Spotify and number 1 Latin artist of 2020 by Billboard for the second consecutive year. Previously, in an interview with E! News, the rapper spoke about the feeling of pride he felt in helping break stereotypes attached with machismo within the Latin community. The artist said that he feels good because his impact has been positively received by fans.

ALSO READ| Bieber, Shawn Mendes Kick Off AMAs; Weeknd Wins R&B Album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.