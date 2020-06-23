Brad Pitt Could Not Stop Laughing While Filming A Scene In 'Moneyball'; Watch Blooper

Moneyball, directed by Bennett Miller is a sports drama film adapted from a novel. The film is an adaptation of Michael Lewis’ 2003 nonfiction book with the same name. The film Moneyball was also co-produced by Brad Pitt. The film followed the life of a Baseball team's coach, who tries hard to set up a competitive team for the competition. Below is one of the funniest bloopers of Brad Pitt from the film, watch:

Brad Pitt could not stop laughing while filming for a scene in Moneyball

In the video, Brad Pitt is seen in a jolly mood. The other voice who makes Brad Pitt laugh is of Jonah Hill, as mentioned below the video in the description. As soon as Jonah says something Brad Pitt bursts out laughing. In the entire video, which is nearly 3 and a half minute long, the latter is seen laughing, till he’s nearly moved to tears.

Although the actor tries hard to control his laughter, when Jonah Hill says something, he’s back at laughing again. After a few seconds, the actor asks Jonah Hill not to say the sentence he just did. This is one of the funniest bloopers from the film that the makers decided to release for Brad Pitt’s fans to watch.

The film Moneyball is based on an account of the Oakland Athletics baseball team’s 2002 season and their manager Beane’s attempt to assemble a competitive team for the competition. Brad Pitt played the role of the team’s general manager Billy Beane. Jonah Hill was seen as the assistant general manager, Peter Brand. The film was critically acclaimed and was declared as a box office success. The actors in the lead and supporting roles also went on to win several awards in the film.

The film was made on a small budget and when the team could not afford to shoot in all the stadiums the Oakland Athletics team visited, they dressed up the Dodger Stadium in eight different ballparks. Brad Pitt’s role as Billy Beane who uses different strategies in building a team was most appreciated in the film.

