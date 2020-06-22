Brad Pitt's 'Fight Club': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie That You Probably Didn't Know

Fight Club starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter is widely considered to be among the best movies of the 90s. Directed by David Fincher, the film is about an insomniac regular office employee and a soapmaker. The two men decide to start an underground Fight Club, but the club soon turns into something sinister that would cause widespread destruction.

With all that said now, here are lesser-known facts about Fight Club that you must know. Read on to know more details about the story:

Lesser-Known Facts About Fight Club

1. In a scene, Brad Pitt is required to reveal the recipe for a DIY explosive. Initially, the script had the original procedure/recipe for preparing an explosive. But in order to prevent this practice in real world, the recipe was changed. Thus, Tyler aka Brad Pitt's explosives making recipe in Fight Club is not a genuine one.

2. Edward Norton who played the narrator's role in Brad Pitt's Fight Club competed against Matt Damon and Sean Penn for the part, as both these popular actors were also considered for the Narrator's role. However, the director of the movie always wanted Edward Norton to play the narrator's role in Fight Club.

3. The Narrator and Tyler's ( Brad Pitt) bar scene is not a scripted one. Instead, the filmmaker asked both Edward Norton and Brad Pitt to improvise the scene. It took improvised 38 takes and a few edits to finally create a perfect scene. However, David did brief both the actors prior to starting the bar scene.

4. Resse Witherspoon was initially offered the role of Marla Singer in the Brad Pitt movie. But the stunning actor has to put it down, and finally, Helena Bonham Carter essayed the role. Why Resse Witherspoon did not accept the role is unknown.

5. Helena Bonham Carter, who played Marla Signer in the movie, instructed her makeup artist to apply her makeup with the less-dominant hand. She did so to get a natural yet messy makeup look, which further added a different dimension to her character.

